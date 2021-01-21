 

Qumu Named a Leader in 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video for the Sixth Time

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, was named for the 6th time as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video. The 2021 Aragon Research Globe evaluates 15 enterprise video platform vendors, placing each into one of four segments—Leader, Contender, Innovator or Specialist—based on performance, customer references, global reach and strategy.

“In a year that challenged all organizations, Qumu’s placement as a leader by Aragon Research, once again, makes me particularly proud of the Qumu team and our role in helping our customers sustain their operations and their corporate cultures,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. “Given the accelerated, global shift to remote work, we believe that this year’s placement in the leader segment underscores that Qumu’s expanded offering for all enterprises—large, medium and small—is spot on.”

As part of the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video¹, Aragon analysts used a rigorous, independent analysis of 15 enterprise video firms against a wide variety of criteria including Product Strategy, Customer Experience, Market Awareness, Financial Viability, Management Team, Pricing, Market Reach, Packaging, Product Mix, R&D and others. Customer references were also provided by each covered vendor, from every region where the vendor does business.

“The huge surge in meetings, webcasts and virtual events has created a dilemma for the enterprise, which is how to stream, track, store, and manage all of that content,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “This is why enterprise video providers like Qumu have emerged with video content management, which is now in significantly higher demand.”

Parties interested in learning more about the research and findings may download the full 30-page 2021 Aragon Research Globe Report from the Qumu website, or email us at info@qumu.com for a complimentary copy.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of a best-in-class platform to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on demand video for the intelligent enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

¹ Aragon Research “Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2021” by Jim Lundy, January 2021.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

Disclaimer

