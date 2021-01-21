The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PINS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Pinterest was approaching the maximum capacity of its addressable market in the United States. This market saturation greatly slowed down the Company’s potential to increase its average revenue per user. The Company also suffered a greater risk of losing advertising revenue. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Pinterest, investors suffered damages.