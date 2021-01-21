 

Playboy and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp File Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Transaction

Stockholder Vote Scheduled for February 9, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC), a special purpose acquisition company, (“SPAC”), announced today that it has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in connection with its proposed merger with privately-held Playboy Enterprises Inc., (the “Company” or “Playboy”), one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of Playboy, stated, “We are delighted to enter the final weeks of our go-public process, launch our next phase of growth as a public company and do so under the ‘PLBY Group’ banner.”

“As we detailed in the definitive proxy statement, the SPAC stockholder meeting to vote on the transaction has been set for February 9th, and, subject to stockholder approval and satisfaction of the other closing conditions, we expect to complete the merger and begin trading on NASDAQ under ticker PLBY shortly thereafter,” concluded Kohn.

As previously announced on October 1, 2020, upon closing of the business combination, Mountain Crest will be renamed “PLBY Group, Inc.” and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under a new ticker, PLBY. As part of the deal, Playboy will retain its highly experienced management team, led by CEO Ben Kohn, to lead the Company’s strategic transformation.

Playboy’s return to the public markets presents a transformed, streamlined and high-growth business. The Company has over $400 million in cash flows contracted through 2029, sexual wellness products available for sale online and in over 10,000 major retail stores in the US, and a growing variety of clothing and branded lifestyle and digital gaming products.

Stockholders are advised to read Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp's definitive proxy statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed on or about January 26 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 13, 2021, the record date for the special meeting. Stockholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: Advantage Proxy at KSmith@advantageproxy.com or Toll Free: 877-870-8565. The definitive proxy statement can also be obtained, without charge, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

