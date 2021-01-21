HQGE and Big M Entertainment Release New Video Updating Company’s Goals and Strategies for 2021

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “Exciting things are happening at HQGE and BMEP and we are committed to keeping our followers and shareholders updated on a regular basis. This recorded interview with BMEP CEO/President Marvin Williams is our latest installment toward meeting that commitment. Further updates will be made available both in upcoming releases and/or on videos as the situations merit. We want to thank our entire HQGE/BMEP community for their continuing interest and support over the past year and we look forward to a very exciting 2021.”

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that the company’s goals and strategies for 2021 have been updated and are described in a new video interview with Marvin Williams, CEO of HQGE’s wholly owned subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP). The interview was recorded and is now available for listening on both https://hqgeinc.com and http://bigmentertainment.com .

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

9495875155

info@hqgeinc.com