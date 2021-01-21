AssetMark Issues its 2021 Predictions for the Financial Advisory Industry

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced its 2021 outlook for the financial advisory industry. While the advisor-client dynamic has undergone a dramatic transformation in the past year, many in the industry agree the pandemic merely accelerated many of the trends that were already contributing to this shift prior to 2020. In many ways, 2021 will see a continuation of those trends:

