 

Usio’s Innovative Prepaid Card Solutions Powering “The Compton Pledge”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

Country’s Largest Guaranteed Income Program Utilizing Usio Prepaid Cards as Preferred Disbursement Vehicle

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that “The Compton Pledge” has chosen the Company’s proprietary prepaid card solution as its preferred vehicle to disburse funds to families participating in the program.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “The Compton Pledge is currently the largest guaranteed basic income program in the United States. We are both pleased and honored to support this effort to challenge the racial and economic injustice plaguing both welfare programs and economic systems. By adopting prepaid cards as the vehicle of choice for the disbursement and management of funds, we enable The Compton Pledge to do more with less.”

Led by Mayor Aja Brown and the Fund for Guaranteed Income, The Compton Pledge is a landmark guaranteed income initiative that will distribute recurring, direct cash relief to approximately 800 low-income residents for two years starting later this year. Among city-led guaranteed income initiatives in the United States, the Compton Pledge will be the largest pilot, and is intentionally designed to challenge the racial and economic injustice plaguing both welfare programs and economic systems.

Nika Soon-Shiong, Co-Director of The Compton Pledge and Executive Director of the Fund for Guaranteed Income commented, "Usio’s prepaid cards enable the Compton Pledge to disburse funds to underbanked and unbanked residents who lack access to government benefits. Launched on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we pledge the dream of challenging a system that intentionally overlooks and underserves."

“The Jain Family Institute team is so grateful that Usio and other partners are making this cash relief program possible for hundreds of families. The evidence is clear—this will have a dramatic positive impact,” said Halah Ahmad, Vice President for Public Relations and Policy Communications, at the Jain Family Institute.

Houston Frost, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Prepaid Products, added, “We are thrilled to be able to serve various community, civic, social and governmental organizations with customized prepaid solutions that enable them to meet their need to efficiently and effectively disburse their program’s funds. The Compton Pledge is an example of how progressive, innovative, and groundbreaking organizations have recognized that our prepaid solutions provide the flexibility they need to overcome the challenge of disbursing and tracking their funds. Usio has become a leader in this field, with almost 100 similar organizations across the United States integrating our card issuing technology into their programs. We appreciate The Compton Pledge’s confidence in our ability to serve as their electronic payments partner.”

Seite 1 von 3
Usio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usio’s Innovative Prepaid Card Solutions Powering “The Compton Pledge” Country’s Largest Guaranteed Income Program Utilizing Usio Prepaid Cards as Preferred Disbursement VehicleSAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
3
Usio Prepaid Card Issuing Platform Scales Rapidly to Provide Financial Help Directly to Those Most A