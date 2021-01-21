Usio’s Innovative Prepaid Card Solutions Powering “The Compton Pledge”

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “The Compton Pledge is currently the largest guaranteed basic income program in the United States. We are both pleased and honored to support this effort to challenge the racial and economic injustice plaguing both welfare programs and economic systems. By adopting prepaid cards as the vehicle of choice for the disbursement and management of funds, we enable The Compton Pledge to do more with less.”

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that “The Compton Pledge” has chosen the Company’s proprietary prepaid card solution as its preferred vehicle to disburse funds to families participating in the program.

Led by Mayor Aja Brown and the Fund for Guaranteed Income, The Compton Pledge is a landmark guaranteed income initiative that will distribute recurring, direct cash relief to approximately 800 low-income residents for two years starting later this year. Among city-led guaranteed income initiatives in the United States, the Compton Pledge will be the largest pilot, and is intentionally designed to challenge the racial and economic injustice plaguing both welfare programs and economic systems.

Nika Soon-Shiong, Co-Director of The Compton Pledge and Executive Director of the Fund for Guaranteed Income commented, "Usio’s prepaid cards enable the Compton Pledge to disburse funds to underbanked and unbanked residents who lack access to government benefits. Launched on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we pledge the dream of challenging a system that intentionally overlooks and underserves."

“The Jain Family Institute team is so grateful that Usio and other partners are making this cash relief program possible for hundreds of families. The evidence is clear—this will have a dramatic positive impact,” said Halah Ahmad, Vice President for Public Relations and Policy Communications, at the Jain Family Institute.

Houston Frost, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Prepaid Products, added, “We are thrilled to be able to serve various community, civic, social and governmental organizations with customized prepaid solutions that enable them to meet their need to efficiently and effectively disburse their program’s funds. The Compton Pledge is an example of how progressive, innovative, and groundbreaking organizations have recognized that our prepaid solutions provide the flexibility they need to overcome the challenge of disbursing and tracking their funds. Usio has become a leader in this field, with almost 100 similar organizations across the United States integrating our card issuing technology into their programs. We appreciate The Compton Pledge’s confidence in our ability to serve as their electronic payments partner.”