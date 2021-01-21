Nuvei Wins Approval to Process Sports Betting Payments in Tennessee

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has approved Nuvei’s registration as a vendor. The approval authorizes Nuvei to provide its innovative payment technology to all licensed and regulated sports betting operators across the State.

MONTREAL and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary has received approval to support the sports betting industry in Tennessee.

Tennessee legalized sports betting in 2019 and it launched on November 1, 2020. Sports wagering began after the State started licensing sportsbooks who applied for licensure. Wagering on sports is legal anywhere within Tennessee’s borders for customers over the age of 21.

Nuvei has previously received state approval for sports betting in Colorado, Indiana and West Virginia.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

