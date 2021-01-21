DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following letter from our CEO.

As Founder of DarkPulse, it is my great pleasure to be able to address all of our shareholders in my first letter as Chairman and CEO.

When our company first entered the public market it was put on what I believe to be the wrong course. To that end, I took corrective action by making several changes which included both management and engineering. Those few but important changes needed to be accomplished in order to correct the company’s course and align it with its goals. Today I write to you to say we have not only aligned to those goals but have achieved several goals with anticipation of continued success in directing the company to revenue.

On behalf of our entire team, it is my pleasure to review 2020 accomplishments as well as our 2021 trajectory.

Since early 2020 we have made significant progress with the commercialization of our patents as well as building a global presence that will be part of the company’s accelerated entry into global infrastructure markets. With these exciting developments the momentum is continuing into

2021.

Significant Accomplishments of 2020

After appointing company board members and creating a solid Leadership Team, our trajectory and rate of accomplishments have significantly accelerated. While we did experience difficulties related to COVID 19 restrictions we utilized this time to complete our BOTDA sensor system.

In the last half of 2020, we were proud to have accomplished the following:

The company has begun working a new design for a second more integrated system offering

The company proudly announced the launch of its High Resolution BOTDA System.

The Company added Faisal Faruqi as Director of EMEA and Asia

The company created an Advisory to its Board of Directors with the intent to expand the advisory team