 

DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter

Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary Issues Letter to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following letter from our CEO.

A Letter to Shareholders from the Chairman of DarkPulse Inc

As Founder of DarkPulse, it is my great pleasure to be able to address all of our shareholders in my first letter as Chairman and CEO.

When our company first entered the public market it was put on what I believe to be the wrong course. To that end, I took corrective action by making several changes which included both management and engineering. Those few but important changes needed to be accomplished in order to correct the company’s course and align it with its goals. Today I write to you to say we have not only aligned to those goals but have achieved several goals with anticipation of continued success in directing the company to revenue.

On behalf of our entire team, it is my pleasure to review 2020 accomplishments as well as our 2021 trajectory.

Since early 2020 we have made significant progress with the commercialization of our patents as well as building a global presence that will be part of the company’s accelerated entry into global infrastructure markets. With these exciting developments the momentum is continuing into
2021.

Significant Accomplishments of 2020

After appointing company board members and creating a solid Leadership Team, our trajectory and rate of accomplishments have significantly accelerated. While we did experience difficulties related to COVID 19 restrictions we utilized this time to complete our BOTDA sensor system.

In the last half of 2020, we were proud to have accomplished the following:

  • The company has begun working a new design for a second more integrated system offering
  • The company proudly announced the launch of its High Resolution BOTDA System.
  • The Company added Faisal Faruqi as Director of EMEA and Asia
  • The company created an Advisory to its Board of Directors with the intent to expand the advisory team
  • The company signed an MOU with TSK Korea to create a manufacturing and logistics presence in South Korea
  • The company is in the process of engaging a U.S. company to build our BOTDA systems and we believe the engagement will be finalized in early 2021
  • The company has begun negotiations with several teaming partners to help expand our manufacturing, sales and installation capabilities
  • We engaged a NYC brokerage firm to assist the company in raising non-toxic debt
  • We are considering commencement of a private offering pursuant to Regulation A to assist the company in raising additional capital
  • We’re building relationships into multiple markets through various licensing, teaming and partnership agreements
  • We’ve engaged a professional graphics company to create marketing videos for our system
