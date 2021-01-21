 

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Strengthens Relationship with StorMagic to Address the Need for a Secure, High-Performance Hardware Security Module (HSM)

The ARIA microHSM combined with StorMagic SvKMS provides the industry’s simplest to deploy HSM with low turn around latency and high availability at a low price point

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, today announced that it had entered an agreement with StorMagic to utilize its SvKMS enterprise key management software as part of the ARIA microHSM solution. This SmartNIC-based HSM provides organizations with a simple to deploy, zero-footprint hardware option for adopting and offloading KMIP-based encryption—locally for their critical applications.

The ARIA microHSM offers four unique capabilities when compared to traditional HSMs:

  • First, the microHSM hardware is deployable in any standard PCIe slot found in commercially available servers. Locating HSM functionality directly within the application server that generates and stores data requiring encryption eliminates the need for a costly, higher power consumption standalone racked HSM.
  • Local HSM functionality removes the variable to-and-from network latency generated by standalone appliances to increase application performance and response times.
  • Offloading encryption from the application server’s CPU host ensures that the keys are not exposed if the server is compromised.
  • Finally, today’s HSMs require highly trained staff to deploy, tune and perform upgrades. The ARIA microHSM, leveraging SvKMS, is a plug-and-play solution compatible with any KMIP-based application. For legacy application support, an API is available.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with StorMagic,” said Gary Southwell, GM, ARIA Cybersecurity. “Our joint solution not only makes adding encryption easier, but it also brings key generation functions to hard-to-encrypt applications such as VMware, which uses the server’s CPUs to encrypt the data at rest. The ability to use ARIA microHSM as a full HSM, or solely as a secure key generator, gives our customers the flexibility they need in an easy-to-install turn-key solution. When SvKMS is deployed as part of our microHSM solution, now customers have not only offloading capabilities, but also FIPS 140-2 Level 1 compliance, as well as high availability.”

“StorMagic SvKMS provides enterprise cutting-edge key management at a surprisingly low cost for organizations that demand data protection, whether it is onsite, at the edge or in the cloud,” said Brian Grainger, CRO, and board member, StorMagic. “We're excited about this joint solution because customers can now get this HSM capability in any standard x86 server.”

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About StorMagic
StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments, and we’re leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core, in the datacenter and cloud. Our storage and security products are simple, lightweight, and cost-effective without sacrificing enterprise-class features for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is a flexible and robust encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. More than 1,300 customers worldwide have chosen StorMagic to lower costs, ensure data security and uptime and simplify operations. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

