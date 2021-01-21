 

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter Earnings of $977,000, or $0.14 Per Share; Asset Quality Improves

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $977,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $901,000 or $0.13 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Fourth quarter earnings included a higher net interest margin, increased gains on the sale of SBA loans offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses related to employee restructuring and continued elevated loan loss provisions.

Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Pre-tax core earnings (excluding any impact from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), credit charges, restructuring costs and securities gains) improved to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $3.1 million, the previous quarter (see GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation).
  • Significant reductions to the legacy problem assets portfolio occurred during the period as total classified assets declined to $13.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Salary and employee benefit expenses increased $1.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from the previous quarter due to an accrual of $1.3 million for employee restructuring, higher commissions related to SBA loan originations and incentive accruals.
  • Loan loss provisions remain elevated during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as reserves were established related to an uncertain economic climate and higher new loan originations.
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.53% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.43% the previous quarter. The improved margin was primarily due to accelerated recognition of PPP loan fees resulting from forgiveness of approximately $16 million in loans during the fourth quarter.
  • The Company realized an expense of approximately $800,000 related to a sublease arrangement on a previously closed administrative facility.
  • The COVID-19 loan modifications declined in the fourth quarter as approximately 94% of loans granted payment deferrals related to the pandemic have returned to original terms. This portfolio decreased from $165 million at June 30, 2020 to $10 million at December 31, 2020 which represents 1.0% of the total portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and consists of 13 loans.
  • In December, the Company consolidated two coastal division branches located in Fort Stewart and Midway into our Hinesville location.  These actions will have minimal customer impact and provide improved efficiency to the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer of HSBI, said, “The fourth quarter reflected continued traction in the consolidation of our bank operations and clean up in our legacy portfolio. We believe the actions taken in the fourth quarter, including restructuring expenses and moving non-performing assets off the books, will translate to better earnings in 2021. We expect to consolidate the final core processor system in February 2021 which will reduce redundant positions and improve our efficiencies.   Our strategy has been to establish a scalable platform designed to support multi-bank brands. It is our belief this platform will be appealing to other community banks in Georgia and North Florida that desire the feel and look of an independent bank with the support of a partner that can provide larger lending capacity and expanded products and services without the burden of increased regulatory compliance costs.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $12.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 from $11.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.43% for the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter net interest margin was positively impacted by the additional accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $347,000. The earning asset yield increased 2 basis points to 4.05% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 while the cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 0.52% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.50% for the fourth quarter from 3.67% one quarter earlier.

Non-interest Income

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income increased to $4.6 million from $3.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Larger gains on the sale of SBA loans made up the majority of the increase for the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $2.3 million to $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $12.1 million the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.8 million to $8.3 million from $6.5 million due primarily to an accrual for employee restructuring charges of $1.3 million, commissions associated with elevated SBA loan originations and incentive accruals.   Other expenses increased to $4.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $4.1 million the prior quarter as the loss recognized on a sublease of $800,000 was partially offset by lower problem loan costs of approximately $300,000 and general efficiency initiatives being realized.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $1.57 billion at December 31, 2020 from $1.53 billion one quarter earlier. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $17.2 million to $218.6 million from $201.5 million and securities available for sale increased $12.3 million to $169.3 million from $157.0 million. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $30.8 million to $980.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $949.5 million at September 30, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $87.9 million at December 31, 2020 from $103.4 million one quarter earlier.

Total deposits increased $51.6 million to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020 from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2020. A portion of the increase was due to the addition of $22.5 million related to seasonal municipal deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 30.5% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 28.3%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 20.8% and time deposits at 20.4%.

In December 2020, the Company paid down $10 million of the revolving senior debt facility and retained availability should an opportunity materialize in the future.  

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $13.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease during the fourth quarter reflected a reduction of $1.0 million in nonperforming loans, a $2.5 million reduction in other real estate owned and $746,000 reduction in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.79% of total assets compared to $15.9 million, or 1.04% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $14.1 million, or 1.32% of total loans at December 31, 2020 from $12.9 million, or 1.23% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2020. As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.6 million the prior three quarters. The provision remained elevated in the most recent quarter reflecting the uncertain economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and net charge-offs related to legacy problem assets. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net loan charge-offs were $508,000 or 0.19% of average loans compared with $397,000 or 0.15% of average loans in the third quarter of 2020.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $142.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $141.9 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.09% at December 31, 2020 and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.93%. Tangible book value per share was $14.71 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 8.2% from December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 8.98%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 11.95%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.19%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized”, which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

  • the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and

  • other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT
Leonard A. Moreland
Chief Executive Officer
             Philip F. Resch
Chief Financial Officer
     
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.
101 North Main Street
P.O. Box 935
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 824-9934
     


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Highlights          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
Earnings:          
Net Interest Income $ 12,530   $ 11,901   $ 11,769   $ 12,213   $ 12,477  
Net Income   977     901     948     1,616     2,740  
           
Per Share Data:          
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.23   $ 0.40  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.23   $ 0.38  
Weighted average number of shares:          
Basic   6,924     6,921     6,908     6,893     6,877  
Diluted   7,139     7,139     7,131     7,117     7,204  
Period-end number of shares (1)   7,227     7,229     7,227     7,231     7,242  
Book value per share (period-end) $ 19.76   $ 19.62   $ 19.45   $ 19.29   $ 18.71  
Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 14.71   $ 14.54   $ 14.34   $ 14.14   $ 13.60  
           
Key Ratios (percent):          
Return on average assets   0.25 %   0.24 %   0.27 %   0.49 %   0.83 %
Return on average tangible equity   3.66 %   3.44 %   3.70 %   6.45 %   10.74 %
Yield on interest earning assets   4.05 %   4.03 %   4.32 %   5.01 %   5.13 %
Cost of funds   0.52 %   0.60 %   0.61 %   0.80 %   0.84 %
Net interest margin   3.53 %   3.43 %   3.71 %   4.21 %   4.29 %
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans   3.50 %   3.67 %   3.78 %   4.21 %   4.29 %
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue   26.7 %   24.7 %   26.0 %   27.9 %   23.7 %
Efficiency ratio   83.1 %   75.1 %   77.8 %   73.8 %   71.3 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   6.93 %   7.04 %   7.06 %   7.98 %   7.58 %
           
Asset Quality (period-end):          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.32 %   1.23 %   1.02 %   0.90 %   0.65 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans   1.44 %   1.36 %   1.13 %   0.90 %   0.65 %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans   143.1 %   118.6 %   54.9 %   54.4 %   36.9 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.79 %   1.04 %   1.87 %   1.85 %   1.90 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.04 %   0.07 %   0.06 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans   0.21 %   0.17 %   0.05 %   0.07 %   0.06 %
           
Capital (period-end):          
Heritage Southeast Bank risk based capital ratios:          
CET1   11.95 %   12.10 %   11.99 %   10.58 %   10.24 %
Tier 1   11.95 %   12.10 %   11.99 %   10.58 %   10.24 %
Total   13.19 %   13.26 %   12.97 %   11.36 %   10.81 %
Leverage   8.98 %   9.08 %   9.55 %   8.92 %   8.54 %
           
Other (period-end):          
Branches   22     24     24     24     23  
FTE   288     289     302     309     309  
           

(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Statements of Income          
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2020 2020 2020
 2020 2019
Interest and dividend revenue:          
Loans, including fees $ 12,938   $ 12,806   $ 12,748   $ 13,564   $ 13,903  
PPP loans, including fees   984     666     523     -     -  
Investment securities   393     426     394     618     606  
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   61     76     40     347     406  
Total interest and dividend revenue   14,376     13,974     13,705     14,529     14,915  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,256     1,457     1,673     2,022     2,116  
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements   15     21     20     50     54  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -     1     14     23     25  
Line of credit   181     196     135     100     100  
Subordinated debt   310     313     -     -     -  
Junior subordinated debentures   84     85     94     121     143  
Total interest expense   1,846     2,073     1,936     2,316     2,438  
           
Net interest income   12,530     11,901     11,769     12,213     12,477  
Provision for loan losses   1,700     2,550     2,550     2,550     560  
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   10,830     9,351     9,219     9,663     11,917  
           
Noninterest revenue:          
Service charges and fees   1,574     1,433     1,218     1,698     1,727  
Interchange and ATM fees   1,480     1,524     1,422     1,263     1,315  
Securities gains, net   -     -     741     572     -  
Gain on sale of loans   924     275     61     551     184  
Other   579     678     701     644     628  
Total noninterest revenue   4,557     3,910     4,143     4,728     3,854  
           
Operating expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits   8,309     6,477     5,877     6,856     6,125  
Occupancy and equipment   1,404     1,454     1,388     1,309     1,376  
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net   391     113     619     73     44  
Other   4,335     4,070     4,153     4,081     4,324  
Total other operating expenses   14,439     12,114     12,037     12,319     11,869  
Income before income tax expense   948     1,147     1,325     2,072     3,902  
Income tax expense   (29 )   246     377     456     1,162  
Net income $ 977   $ 901   $ 948   $ 1,616   $ 2,740  
           
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:          
Basic   6,924     6,921     6,908     6,893     6,877  
Diluted   7,139     7,139     7,131     7,117     7,204  
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.23   $ 0.40  
Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.23   $ 0.38  
           


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income    
(in thousands, except per share data)    
     
  Twelve Months Ended
  (Unaudited)  
  December 31, December 31,
  2020 2019*
Interest and dividend revenue:    
Loans, including fees $ 52,056   $ 35,571  
PPP loans, including fees   2,173     -  
Investment securities   1,831     1,468  
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other   524     1,045  
Total interest and dividend revenue   56,584     38,084  
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits   6,408     5,348  
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements   106     249  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   38     201  
Line of credit   612     175  
Subordinated debt   623     -  
Junior subordinated debentures   384     256  
Total interest expense   8,171     6,229  
     
Net interest income   48,413     31,855  
Provision for loan losses   9,350     1,245  
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses   39,063     30,610  
     
Noninterest revenue:    
Service charges and fees   5,923     3,207  
Interchange and ATM fees   5,689     2,205  
Securities gains, net   1,313     (229 )
Gain on sale of loans   1,811     407  
Other   2,602     1,194  
Total noninterest revenue   17,338     6,784  
     
Operating expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits   27,519     15,993  
Occupancy and equipment   5,555     3,310  
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net   1,196     646  
Other   16,639     15,844  
Total other operating expenses   50,909     35,793  
Income before income tax expense   5,492     1,601  
Income tax expense   1,050     725  
Net income $ 4,442   $ 876  
     
Weighted-average number of shares oustanding:    
Basic   6,911     3,714  
Diluted   7,126     4,041  
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic $ 0.64   $ 0.24  
Diluted $ 0.62   $ 0.22  
     

* The 2019 results include the impact of acquired institutions, Heritage Bancorporation, Inc. and Providence Bank, from date of merger (September 1, 2019).  

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands)          
           
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 29,092   $ 23,001   $ 26,767   $ 37,192   $ 30,458  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   189,533     178,473     172,961     95,446     142,552  
Cash and cash equivalents   218,625     201,474     199,728     132,638     173,010  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   169,329     157,045     131,429     133,520     125,479  
Other investments   1,203     1,203     1,451     1,451     1,322  
Loans:          
Loans, excluding PPP loans   980,257     949,473     950,920     929,295     911,850  
PPP loans   87,775     103,402     103,074     -     -  
Allowance for loan losses   (14,117 )   (12,925 )   (10,772 )   (8,330 )   (5,946 )
Loans, net   1,053,915     1,039,950     1,043,222     920,965     905,904  
           
Premises and equipment, net   37,165     37,154     34,375     34,537     34,443  
Bank owned life insurance   28,734     28,536     28,334     28,129     26,802  
Other real estate owned   2,593     5,043     8,496     9,029     9,293  
Goodwill   28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275     28,275  
Core deposit intangible, net   8,232     8,470     8,707     8,944     9,182  
Deferred tax asset, net   14,900     14,989     15,276     15,660     16,598  
Other assets   8,219     8,058     6,156     5,807     5,743  
Total Assets $ 1,571,190   $ 1,530,197   $ 1,505,449   $ 1,318,955   $ 1,336,051  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 415,476   $ 427,389   $ 417,690   $ 312,203   $ 296,851  
Interest-bearing demand   283,009     237,710     225,292     199,585     234,334  
Money market and savings   385,246     355,308     337,169     299,901     291,778  
Time   278,825     290,521     301,532     317,571     331,515  
Total deposits   1,362,556     1,310,928     1,281,683     1,129,260     1,154,478  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   13,187     15,407     17,194     13,310     12,295  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   -     -     4,167     4,667     5,167  
Line of credit   14,688     24,688     24,688     14,688     9,088  
Subordinated debt   19,646     19,637     19,653     -     -  
Junior subordinated debentures   9,250     9,211     9,173     9,135     9,096  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   9,030     8,441     8,267     8,443     9,992  
Total liabilities   1,428,357     1,388,312     1,364,825     1,179,503     1,200,116  
           
Shareholders' Equity          
Common stock   702     702     701     702     703  
Additional paid in capital   116,825     116,628     116,396     116,201     116,234  
Retained earnings   23,983     23,007     22,105     21,157     19,541  
Other comprehensive income (loss)   1,323     1,548     1,422     1,392     (543 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   142,833     141,885     140,624     139,452     135,935  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,571,190   $ 1,530,197   $ 1,505,449   $ 1,318,955   $ 1,336,051  
           


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 948   $ 1,147   $ 1,325   $ 2,072   $ 3,902  
Provision for loan losses   1,700     2,550     2,550     2,550     560  
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net   391     113     619     73     44  
Securities gains, net   -     -     (741 )   (572 )   -  
Loss on sublease   800     -     -     -     -  
Employee restructuring costs   1,310     -     -     -     -  
PPP impact   (984 )   (666 )   (1,523 )   -     -  
Pre-tax core earnings $ 4,165   $ 3,144   $ 2,230   $ 4,123   $ 4,506  
           


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Loan Portfolio          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
     
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
Real estate loans:          
Construction and land development $ 142,513   $ 136,313   $ 148,158   $ 133,592   $ 134,864  
Single-family residential   171,153     166,673     167,734     176,844     166,082  
Commercial - owner occupied   259,592     255,277     248,001     248,102     257,586  
Commercial - other   192,808     191,313     187,032     172,215     158,649  
Multifamily   14,171     11,849     11,669     11,748     19,247  
Total real estate loans   780,237     761,425     762,594     742,501     736,428  
           
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate)   184,509     171,251     172,134     170,252     158,332  
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate)   16,677     17,844     17,117     17,477     17,928  
Gross loans   981,423     950,520     951,845     930,230     912,688  
Unearned income   (1,166 )   (1,047 )   (925 )   (935 )   (838 )
Loans, net of unearned income $ 980,257   $ 949,473   $ 950,920   $ 929,295   $ 911,850  
           
           
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
PPP loans:          
Up to $50,000 $ 11,701   $ 12,762   $ 12,765   $ -   $ -  
$50,001 - $150,000   23,448     27,371     27,371     -     -  
$150,001 - $2 million   36,357     47,724     47,724     -     -  
Greater than $2 million   17,953     17,953     17,953     -     -  
Total PPP loans   89,459     105,810     105,813     -     -  
Unearned income   (1,684 )   (2,408 )   (2,739 )   -     -  
PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 87,775   $ 103,402   $ 103,074   $ -   $ -  
                               


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Asset Quality Information          
(Unaudited) (in thousands)          
   
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
Classified assets:          
Nonperforming loans $ 9,866   $ 10,902   $ 19,638   $ 15,317   $ 16,096  
Other real estate owned   2,593     5,043     8,496     9,029     9,293  
Total nonperforming assets   12,459     15,945     28,134     24,346     25,389  
Accruing classified loans   888     1,634     971     1,378     2,632  
Total classified assets $ 13,347   $ 17,579   $ 29,105   $ 25,724   $ 28,021  
           
Classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus ALL   8.9 %   11.9 %   18.1 %   18.5 %   22.0 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.79 %   1.04 %   1.87 %   1.85 %   1.90 %
           
Allowance for loan losses:          
Balance at beginning of period $ 12,925   $ 10,772   $ 8,330   $ 5,946   $ 5,523  
Provision for loan losses   1,700     2,550     2,550     2,550     560  
Charge-offs   (860 )   (403 )   (170 )   (307 )   (701 )
Recoveries   352     6     62     141     564  
Balance at end of period $ 14,117   $ 12,925   $ 10,772   $ 8,330   $ 5,946  
           
Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 980,257   $ 949,473   $ 950,920   $ 929,295   $ 911,850  
PPP loans   87,775     103,402     103,074     -     -  
Performing past due loans   2,472     2,193     3,506     4,798     4,987  
Allowance as % of loans   1.32 %   1.23 %   1.02 %   0.90 %   0.65 %
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans   1.44 %   1.36 %   1.13 %   0.90 %   0.65 %
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans   143.1 %   118.6 %   54.9 %   54.4 %   36.9 %
Average loans, excluding PPP loans   960,808     947,177     946,389     930,099     924,878  
Average PPP loans   100,725     102,396     78,981     -     -  
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.04 %   0.07 %   0.06 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans   0.21 %   0.17 %   0.05 %   0.07 %   0.06 %
                               

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter Earnings of $977,000, or $0.14 Per Share; Asset Quality Improves JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $977,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 