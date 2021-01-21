 

Visualize, Synchronize, Mesmerize – CORSAIR Launches New VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Memory

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced a new range of high-performance DDR4 memory kits to its renowned VENGEANCE RGB PRO lineup, CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL. Initially available in a wide range of frequencies up to 3,600MHz and kits up to 128GB (4x32GB) in both black and white, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL boasts dynamic ten-zone RGB lighting in a form-factor just 44mm tall, offering wide compatibility with nearly any PC build. Each module is tightly screened and optimized for peak performance and overclocking potential, for memory that matches its mesmerizing visuals with equally impressive performance.

At 44mm tall, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL’s compact form-factor enables compatibility with a multitude of CPU cooler options, including dual-fan AIO liquid CPU coolers and many air coolers such as the CORSAIR A500. Ten individually addressable RGB LEDs per module are massively customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, and can be synchronized with all iCUE-compatible devices throughout your setup for stunning lighting effects across the entire iCUE ecosystem.

VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL continues the legacy of high-frequency performance and reliability synonymous with CORSAIR memory. Optimized for compatibility with the latest AMD and Intel DDR4 motherboards, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL utilizes a custom PCB for high signal quality and stability. Each memory chip is carefully screened and selected for high performance and overclocking potential, while the stylized aluminum heatspreader efficiently disperses heat during even the most strenuous tasks, so you can get the most out of your memory. With completely customizable RGB lighting and outstanding performance contained in a form-factor that’s more compact than ever before, VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL is memory that mesmerizes.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series, please visit: https://www.corsair.com/vengeance-pro-sl

For a complete list of all CORSAIR memory, please visit: http://corsair.com/memory

Video

The launch video for the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series can be found at the link below: https://youtu.be/2poaMYqVUO8

Product Images

High-resolution images of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Series can be found at the links below:
Black: https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/Ege66Mto0 ...
White: https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EpuDFIKOq ...

About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:
Adrian Bedggood
adrian.bedggood@corsair.com
510-657-8747
+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:
Ronald van Veen
ir@corsair.com
510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b05119c-8a18-46a0 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06e411c6-1ff3-4706 ...


Corsair Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visualize, Synchronize, Mesmerize – CORSAIR Launches New VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL Memory FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced a new range of high-performance DDR4 memory kits to its renowned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Corsair Gaming, Inc. Launches Public Offering by Selling Stockholders
14.01.21
For an Immaculate Build That Keeps its Cool – CORSAIR Launches Versatile 5000 Series of Mid-Tower Cases
12.01.21
Corsair Names Thi La President and COO & Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
21
corsair gaming - Zukunftsmarkt sichern