Paul McGuigan Appointed to Board of Directors & as Vice President of Business Development

Mr. McGuigan is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of BC, with 45 years of international experience in mineral exploration, deposit evaluation, mine operations, and corporate governance. As a geochemical researcher, he developed mineral separation techniques commonly employed in exploration and heavy mineral sands mapping. First employed by Resource Associates of Alaska, Pechiney Ugine Kuhlmann, and Esso Minerals Canada, he operated in Canada and the USA. For the last 34 years, Mr. McGuigan has managed the Cambria group of consulting companies in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Southwest Pacific.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE:"VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce Mr. Paul McGuigan, P. Geo., has joined the board of directors of VanadiumCorp effective immediately. The board appointment and new role of Vice President of Business Development comes at an unprecedented time of growth within the commercial development plans for VanadiumCorp’s green technologies to recover vanadium supply sustainably from many global sources.

In civic service, he has served as a member of the Consulting Practice and the Geoscience Committees of the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC, as a director of the BC Neurological Centre, and, lately, as past-president / director of the BC Centre for Ability Foundation.

Mr. McGuigan states: “I am pleased to join the team of VanadiumCorp during this exceptional period of technical discovery. The company’s environmentally responsible, patented, hydrometallurgical processes for upgrading vanadiferous titanomagnetite and ilmenite concentrates promise to produce high-quality vanadium and titanium feedstocks. A reliable vanadium supply will anchor the production of electrolytes for the company’s proprietary designs of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries. I look forward to contributing to the commercial development of the processes.”

“Paul’s addition to our team is invaluable and very well timed as we commercialize our 100% owned, and green vanadium recovery process in Canada and select global jurisdictions. The market demand is growing rapidly for vanadium in energy storage and high-purity applications. Paul’s resource development and technical expertise is critical to our vertically integrated strategy to commercially develop our clean technologies to align with the growing global demand for vanadium and environmentally friendly technologies in mining and energy,” comments Chief Executive Officer of VanadiumCorp, Adriaan Bakker.