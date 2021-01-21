DGAP-Adhoc Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast
Hamburg, January 21, 2021 - Aurubis AG is increasing its forecast for operating earnings before taxes (EBT) for the current fiscal year 2020/21:
The Aurubis Group now expects an operating EBT between € 270 million and € 330 million. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between € 210 million and € 270 million. The company anticipates a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9 to 12 % following the previous forecast of 8 to 11 %.
Aurubis now expects a further significant increase in refining charges for recycling materials, a higher metal result with increased metal prices, and strongly improved copper product demand.
According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating EBT of € 82 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: € 31 million). The result for the quarter fulfills the current market expectation for Q1 2020/21. The former Metallo Group companies, which have been included in the Aurubis Group since June 1, 2020, contributed to the operating result in Q1 2020/21. Q1 of the previous fiscal year was influenced by a planned maintenance shutdown at the Hamburg site with a negative effect of approximately € 34 million on earnings.
IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 2020/21 amount to € 226 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: € 100 million).
Contact:
Angela Seidler
Vice President
Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Phone +49 40 7883-3178
a.seidler@aurubis.com
21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162336
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1162336 21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare