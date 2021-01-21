 

DGAP-Adhoc Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast

21-Jan-2021 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast
Hamburg, January 21, 2021 - Aurubis AG is increasing its forecast for operating earnings before taxes (EBT) for the current fiscal year 2020/21: 
The Aurubis Group now expects an operating EBT between € 270 million and € 330 million. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between € 210 million and € 270 million. The company anticipates a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9 to 12 % following the previous forecast of 8 to 11 %.

Aurubis now expects a further significant increase in refining charges for recycling materials, a higher metal result with increased metal prices, and strongly improved copper product demand.

According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating EBT of € 82 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: € 31 million). The result for the quarter fulfills the current market expectation for Q1 2020/21. The former Metallo Group companies, which have been included in the Aurubis Group since June 1, 2020, contributed to the operating result in Q1 2020/21. Q1 of the previous fiscal year was influenced by a planned maintenance shutdown at the Hamburg site with a negative effect of approximately € 34 million on earnings.

IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 2020/21 amount to € 226 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: € 100 million).


Contact:
Angela Seidler
Vice President
Investor Relations, Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Phone +49 40 7883-3178
a.seidler@aurubis.com

 

Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
