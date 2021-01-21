John Marshall Bank Hires Eddy Llorentis as Branch Manager in Arlington, VA

John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce Eddy Llorentis as their new Branch Manager in Arlington, VA. Eddy has over a dozen years of experience in branch management throughout Northern Virginia, with a targeted focus on market expansion and sales and staff development. Before joining John Marshall Bank, Eddy served as a General Manager at a local eye care provider where he implemented his prior bank management experiences to provide and execute business development strategies for the company.

Eddy Llorentis: Branch Manager, Arlington (Photo: Business Wire)

Eddy’s prior banking experience was with PNC and First Citizen’s Bank in Tyson’s, VA. While at PNC, he was promoted to Branch Manager at the Oakton location after only a few years and received rewards for his exceptional customer service.

“I was attracted to John Marshall Bank’s footprint in the community and their ability to provide high quality products and services while still sustaining healthy relationships with their clients. I’m looking forward to contributing to this thriving community of bankers, clients, and customers,” stated Eddy.

“Eddy has demonstrated an ability to lead with strategic vision, commitment and initiative. His leadership track record reflects his resourcefulness and expertise in the banking industry. We’re more than excited to have him on board as our Branch Manager in Arlington,” stated Sonia Johnston, Regional President in Arlington.

About John Marshall Bank:

John Marshall Bank (JMB) is the second largest community bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005021/en/