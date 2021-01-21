 

New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Earnings Call

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 first-quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Pat Migliaccio will present an overview of NJR’s financial and operational performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select “Investor Relations.” Scroll down and click the link to the conference call under “Latest Events” on the right side of the page and click on the webcast link.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 357 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project and The Sunlight Advantage. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

New Jersey Resources Announces Key Sustainability Achievements at Annual Shareowners Meeting
Shareowners Elect Five Directors at New Jersey Resources’ 68th Annual Meeting
New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
New Jersey Natural Gas Extends Bill Credit Through January 2021; Announces Additional $12.5 Million for Customers