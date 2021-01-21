 

Draganfly Selected to Provide Engineering and Development Services for Drone Based Air Support Defense System

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, today announced it has been selected to provide engineering and development services for a drone-based Air Support Defense System for Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. (“ILS”)

Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. is a systems development and technical integration services company headquartered in Ontario with operations in Florida, with a vision to continually improve launch, range and space systems for its client base of US defense organizations and contractors.

Draganfly will provide Integrated Launcher Solutions Inc. development and engineering expertise and services for the deployment of a non-lethal 40mm multi-launching system that can be mounted and deployed on drones, robots and other remote or autonomous platforms. The main use case of the launch system is public disturbance management for military and public safety organizations.

“ILS approached Draganfly for this project because we are extremely impressed with their innovation in engineering,” said Greg Sullivan, CEO, Integrated Launcher Solutions. “Our client base requires North American developed and made solutions. Draganfly has the expertise to get this project executed.”

“We are honored at the confidence that Integrated Launcher Solutions has placed with Draganfly in overseeing the development of this very important drone technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “I am confident that the Draganfly team will provide the right set of expertise and management to develop the non-lethal ILS Air support Defense System.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com


