 

The Jordre Well, LLC Submits CBD-Infused Coffee Samples to Labs for Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 15:25  |  71   |   |   

STATEN ISLAND, New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, today announced that The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), the Company’s 49%-owned hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company, has submitted 14 different CBD-infused coffee samples to Columbia Laboratories for analysis and testing.

From cannabis compliance to nutritional fact labeling, Columbia Laboratories is expected to apply the highest quality control standards and review to assure accurate data and reliable reporting, including dietary analyses, pesticide and residues testing, environmental testing, cannabinoid content, shelf life and stability studies. This testing is intended to ensure that the CBD-infused coffee products The Jordre Well has been formulating will meet the Company’s stringent quality control standards.

“Ensuring the highest level of consistency and quality is our number one goal,” commented Ian James, founder of The Jordre Well. “Coffee consumers demand a homogeneous drinking experience without the taste or smell of hemp, and that’s just what we’ve formulated. Upon completion of these tests, we intend to move into the next phase of commercial scaling to provide consumers high-quality, great tasting hemp CBD infused coffee.”

The Company’s flagship dark roast Latin espresso brand, Café Caribe, as well as its gourmet coffee brand, Harmony Bay, are expected to be the first two Coffee Holding Co., Inc. brands to offer CBD-infused line extensions, along with Joey Kramer of Aerosmith Rock N Roast coffee including Sumatra, Guatemala and Ethiopian flavors which will be made available for consumers as soon as possible online in single-serve cups and more.

“The product development cycle for Café Caribe and Harmony Bay’s CBD-infused SKUs has been moving at a rapid pace since the Company acquired 49% of The Jordre Well last October,” commented Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. “We are now in the final stages of product refinement for the CBD infused line extensions and look forward to making these products available for sale as soon as possible.”

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Seite 1 von 3
Coffee Holding Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Jordre Well, LLC Submits CBD-Infused Coffee Samples to Labs for Testing STATEN ISLAND, New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, today announced that The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 