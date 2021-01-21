The Jordre Well, LLC Submits CBD-Infused Coffee Samples to Labs for Testing

From cannabis compliance to nutritional fact labeling, Columbia Laboratories is expected to apply the highest quality control standards and review to assure accurate data and reliable reporting, including dietary analyses, pesticide and residues testing, environmental testing, cannabinoid content, shelf life and stability studies. This testing is intended to ensure that the CBD-infused coffee products The Jordre Well has been formulating will meet the Company’s stringent quality control standards.

STATEN ISLAND, New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, today announced that The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), the Company’s 49%-owned hemp and cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company, has submitted 14 different CBD-infused coffee samples to Columbia Laboratories for analysis and testing.

“Ensuring the highest level of consistency and quality is our number one goal,” commented Ian James, founder of The Jordre Well. “Coffee consumers demand a homogeneous drinking experience without the taste or smell of hemp, and that’s just what we’ve formulated. Upon completion of these tests, we intend to move into the next phase of commercial scaling to provide consumers high-quality, great tasting hemp CBD infused coffee.”

The Company’s flagship dark roast Latin espresso brand, Café Caribe , as well as its gourmet coffee brand, Harmony Bay , are expected to be the first two Coffee Holding Co., Inc. brands to offer CBD-infused line extensions, along with Joey Kramer of Aerosmith Rock N Roast coffee including Sumatra, Guatemala and Ethiopian flavors which will be made available for consumers as soon as possible online in single-serve cups and more.

“The product development cycle for Café Caribe and Harmony Bay’s CBD-infused SKUs has been moving at a rapid pace since the Company acquired 49% of The Jordre Well last October,” commented Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. “We are now in the final stages of product refinement for the CBD infused line extensions and look forward to making these products available for sale as soon as possible.”

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.