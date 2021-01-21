itelligence AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2020 (FOTO)

 

Bielefeld (ots) - - Revenue climbs by 3.2% to BEUR 1.072 in 2020

- Key growth drivers the Cloud Subscription segment with an increase of 32.6%
and Managed Services with 6.3%

- EBITA of MEUR 32.0 after MEUR 38.4 in previous year

- Forecast for 2021: Revenue to increase by between 1% and 3%

itelligence AG (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) succeeded in increasing its
revenue for 2020 as a whole despite the difficult conditions under the pandemic.
itelligence generated revenue growth of 3.2% to BEUR 1.072 as against BEUR 1.038
in the previous year, taking into account currency effects of MEUR -30. The
newly acquired companies contributed +6.1% to this increase. EBITA amounted to
MEUR 32.0 in the past fiscal year after MEUR 38.4 in 2019. Orders on hand at
itelligence AG amounted to BEUR 1.131 as of December 31, 2020, up 9.6% on the
previous year's figure of BEUR 1.032 as of December 31, 2019.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, commented: "I am very proud of how our
employees all over the world have adapted to the unusual circumstances and have
always given their best for our customers. itelligence has even grown in this
climate - mainly thanks to acquisitions in Brazil and Thailand. Our revenue more
than doubled in Asia. We used the year to invest a record amount of around MEUR
20 in our business model."

In the revenue segments, consulting business amounted to MEUR 444.5, down 1.9%
on the previous year's figure of MEUR 453.0. License revenues rose by 1.9% from
MEUR 67.3 in 2019 to MEUR 68.6 in the past fiscal year. The most significant
growth in revenue was achieved by the Cloud Subscription segment, which was up
by 32.6% at MEUR 36.2 after MEUR 27.3 in 2019. Managed Services expanded and
generated revenue growth of 6.3% to MEUR 513.0 after MEUR 482.4 in the previous
year. In the Other segment, revenue increased by 17.1% from MEUR 8.2 to MEUR
9.6.

Broken down by territory, the DACH region saw minor revenue growth of 0.6% to
MEUR 477.6 after MEUR 474.7 in fiscal 2019. Revenue in Western Europe amounted
to MEUR 160.4 in 2020 after MEUR 162.7 in the previous year (-1.4%). Northern
and Eastern Europe (NEE) generated revenue of MEUR 191.9 in fiscal 2020 after
MEUR 195.1 in the previous year, a slight decline of 1.6%. Revenue in the
Americas region amounted to MEUR 176.9, an increase of +1.3% on the previous
year's figure of MEUR 174.7. itelligence achieved by far its largest surge in
revenue in the Asia segment with growth of 144.6% from MEUR 23.3 to MEUR 57.0.
