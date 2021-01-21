NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentafend has become one of the most effective gum-strengthening supplements available in the market. People across the United States suffering from tooth decay and other dental problems have been using the product for their requirements. The manufacturers claim that the supplement is formulated with 100% organic ingredients and safe for regular supplementation. Anecdotal evidence seems to suggest that there are no side effects of the supplement. Now, before proceeding towards the list of ingredients used in the supplement and its benefits, readers need to know the working of the supplement. For the treatment of dental or oral problems, it's first necessary that the constituents of the supplement mix with the saliva. The user has to consume two pills of Dentafend every day for it to work perfectly. It functions in sync with the saliva and produces antibacterial mechanisms that are responsible for fighting the germs and tooth decay accumulated in the mouth of the user. It also eliminates fatal oral infections and inflammation in the mouth.

When it comes to the prevalence of dental issues amongst users, oral infections are quite common, and the statistics show the same. Around 3.9 billion people around the world (more than 50% of the total population) have, at some point or the other in their lives, have suffered from oral infections. As per another report, 60-90% of children across the world, and 100% of adults suffer from dental problems every year. Coming to the expenses required to treat oral infections, according to the FDI World Dental Federation, it's the fourth costliest to cure. Only in the United States, $110 billion are spent annually on dental healthcare. It was also estimated that 79 billion euros were spent by people in Europe in the years 2008-12, which is apparently more than what they spent on cancer and respiratory disorders. MUST SEE: "Shocking New Dentafend Report – This May Change Your Mind"

The manufacturers are transparent with the ingredients that they have used in the composition. It's provided on the company's website for users to have a look. They have formulated the product with 29 natural substances. Turmeric, milk thistle, berberine, beetroot, jujube, alfalfa, dandelion, yarrow, and zinc are some of the major ingredients used in the Dentafend supplement. Most of them, like Turmeric and Berberine, are antioxidant-rich, which help in fighting inflammation in the body. The ingredients work in sync to produce antibacterial systems in the mouth and eliminate bacteria. Yarrow helps in treating bleeding gums. Milk thistle helps in cleaning the germs in the teeth and detoxifies the mouth. Jujube is rich in vitamin C, and it boosts the immune system, which in turn helps fight the bacteria present in the mouth. Beetroot and dandelion protect the teeth from any further infections, plaque accumulation and helps whiten the teeth.

There are mostly positive reviews of the Dentafend supplement. Most users from the US are content with the effects of the supplement. One customer from New Jersey says, "the last couple of years, I have been suffering from various oral infections. My gum starts to bleed frequently. I was scared of visiting the dentist and using invasive or surgical methods to treat such infections. After trying a couple of supplements that didn't work for me, I ordered the Dentafend supplement. I read several positive reviews of the product and decided to order the 1-month package. I took a regular dose of Dentafend and even though it took a few weeks to work, I began to feel the benefits of the product. In a month, my oral health improved. It also helped in whitening my teeth. A big thanks to the developers." As per the manufacturer, the satisfaction rate of the supplement is more than 96%. Mathematically, it means that only 4% of the users don't get the benefits from the product.

Interested buyers can order the supplement from the company's official website. There are three packages of the supplement available. One bottle contains 60 pills of the supplement, and it's a supply for one month. For one bottle, buyers have to pay $69, $177 for three bottles ($59 for each), and $294 for six items ($49 for each). The seller offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to the users, and they can redeem it if they don't feel satisfied.

Official Website: https://dentafend.com/

Contact Details:

Dentafend

support@dentafend.com

Ph: 1-866-460-6008