Protein A Resin Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Protein A Resin Market by Product (Agarose-based, Glass/Silica-based), Type (Recombinant Protein A, Natural Protein A), Application (Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation), & End User - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns, increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, and the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

By  product, the  Agarose-based Protein A segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Recombinant protein A market in 2020

Based on product, the protein A resin market is segmented into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A. In 2020, the agarose-based protein A segment is expected to is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the agarose being the most widely used matrix resin for the attachment of ligands that bind proteins.

By type, the recombinant protein A segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on type, the market is segmented into recombinant protein A and natural protein A. In 2020, the recombinant protein A segment is expected to is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent use of recombinant protein A resins during the production of monoclonal antibodies.

By application, the antibody purification segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on application, the protein A resin market is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. In 2020, the antibody purification segment is expected to command the largest share of the Recombinant protein A market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic as well as research purposes, which has driven the demand for protein A resins used in the downstream processing of these antibodies.

