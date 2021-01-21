 

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis increases forecast for current fiscal year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 15:42  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Aurubis AG: Aurubis increases forecast for current fiscal year

21.01.2021 / 15:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis increases forecast for current fiscal year

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurubis AG!
Short
Basispreis 71,13€
Hebel 14,24
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 60,48€
Hebel 10,18
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- The multi-metal company now expects an operating EBT between € 270 and € 330 million for fiscal year 2020/21

- Increased refining charges for recycling materials, higher metal prices, and strongly improved copper product demand lead to forecast increase

- At € 82 million, preliminary operating EBT in Q1 of the fiscal year fulfills market expectations

Hamburg, January 21, 2021 - Aurubis AG is increasing its forecast for fiscal year 2020/21, as the company announced to the capital market in an ad hoc release today. Aurubis now expects operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) between € 270 million and € 330 million for the current fiscal year. At the start of the fiscal year, the multi-metal company anticipated an operating EBT between € 210 million and € 270 million. For Segment Metal Refining & Processing (MRP), Aurubis now expects an operating EBT between € 300 million and € 380 million (previously: € 250 million to € 330 million). For Segment Flat Rolled Products (FRP), the company now anticipates operating earnings before taxes between € 14 million and € 22 million (previously: € 4 million to € 12 million). The company forecasts an operating return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9 to 12 % following the previous forecast of 8 to 11 %.

"At the start of the fiscal year, even the forecasts provided by industry experts were inconsistent. This was one reason that we planned very conservatively," explained Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG. "It is now apparent that both the refining charges for recycling materials and the metal prices will remain at the current high level. This will benefit us during the fiscal year, as will the strong demand for all products across all customer segments."

Seite 1 von 3
Aurubis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis increases forecast for current fiscal year DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Aurubis AG: Aurubis increases forecast for current fiscal year 21.01.2021 / 15:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aurubis increases forecast for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
Mega Rebound-Chance mit +558% Gewinn-Potential bei CAG International AG
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer ...
DGAP-DD: zooplus AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG plant, die NCD-Erstattungsentscheidung anzufechten und stellt ihren Bluttest der ...
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate notes market speculation pertaining to potential acquisition of stake in CA Immo
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung - Hauptaktionär ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:09 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aurubis überzeugt mit Zielerhöhung - Salzgitter profitiert mit
15:57 Uhr
Starke Nachfrage stimmt Kupferkonzern Aurubis zuversichtlicher - Aktie steigt
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis erhöht Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr (deutsch)
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis erhöht Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr
15:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG erhöht Gesamtjahresprognose (deutsch)
15:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG erhöht Gesamtjahresprognose
15:25 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast
19.01.21
Aurubis - Trend oder Range?
18.01.21
MORGAN STANLEY belässt AURUBIS AG auf 'Underweight'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:45 Uhr
552
Aurubis - Kupfer das rote Gold