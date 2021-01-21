 

TELUS launches newest Health for Good mobile clinic to support citizens of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Kílala Lelum Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped mobile van to provide primary healthcare and  Indigenous Elder-led cultural care in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the expansion of its innovative mobile Health for Good clinic program with its community health partner, Kílala Lelum Health Centre. Enabled by technology and fueled with human compassion, the Kílala Lelum Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped clinic on wheels that will provide trauma-informed, culturally-sensitive primary medical treatments, Indigenous Elder-led cultural care, mental health services, and addiction support directly to the underserved citizens of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnership with Kílala Lelum, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved populations by providing Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents of the Downtown Eastside and surrounding areas with access to critical healthcare and social support,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, today’s expansion of our Health for Good program will enable us to care for our citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”

“Many people living in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside experience significant barriers to accessing effective primary health care,” said Dr. David Tu, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Physician and Board member of Kílala Lelum. “These barriers stem from poverty, homelessness, and experiences of exclusion and racism. Simultaneously, these same people often have the greatest healthcare needs and typically only present to care when there is an extreme health crisis. Through partnership and support from TELUS, we hope that this well-equipped and expertly staffed mobile health clinic will be able to meaningfully connect with people to provide timely, culturally safe and trauma informed care that can prevent health crisis from ever happening, and promote greater health, wellness, and social stability.”

