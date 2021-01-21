 

Preem plant increases production of renewable diesel by 40 percent

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 15:45  |  23   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a redevelopment of Preem's Green Hydro Treater (GHT) plant in Gothenburg, the plant's production capacity of renewable diesel is increased by 40 percent. And for the first time, the GHT plant is able to produce 100 percent renewable products.

"The redevelopment means that Preem has increased its domestic production of biofuels and, at the same time, we contribute to the ongoing shift from fossil fuels to renewable," says Magnus Heimburg, CEO of Preem.

"Since starting this journey ten years ago, we have learned a great deal," Heimburg continues. "We take this knowledge with us as we continue the renewable restructuring of our refineries."

Focus on renewable fuels is a cornerstone of Preem's business strategy and the redevelopment is another step toward the company's goal of producing 5 million cubic meters of renewable fuels by 2030.

"By increasing the production of renewable fuels, Preem contributes to achieving Sweden's climate goals. Our goal of producing 5 million cubic meters by 2030 means that we can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 12.5 million tonnes, which corresponds to 20 percent of Sweden's total emissions," concludes Heimburg.

The refinery in Gothenburg can now handle 100 percent renewable raw materials. It sources a variety of sustainable renewable raw materials, including raw tall oil diesel from SunPine, residues from the food industry and recycled frying oil.

Contact
For more information, please contact Preem's press team on 070-450 10 01 or at press@preem.se. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/preem-ab/r/preem-plant-increases-production-of-renewable-diesel-by-40-percent,c3271932

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/preem-ab/i/preems-raff-i-gbg,c2869693

Preems raff i Gbg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preem plant increases production of renewable diesel by 40 percent STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following a redevelopment of Preem's Green Hydro Treater (GHT) plant in Gothenburg, the plant's production capacity of renewable diesel is increased by 40 percent. And for the first time, the GHT plant is able …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 12.8% By 2026, Estimates DelveInsight
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Smart Healthcare Technologies and Product Market to Reach US$ 78.8 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 7.15%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments