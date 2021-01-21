NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Gauge is an all-natural pre-workout steadily growing in popularity in the fitness industry. This power-packed performance booster gives people additional stamina to exercise for a longer duration without feeling fatigued. Fitness experts recommend 4 Gauge to gym-users and weightlifters for muscle building, endurance, and more energy.

According to an article published by the National Library of Medicine, ingredients such as caffeine give people a significant boost in energy levels as compared to those who do not use any supplement. People who used a supplement could do additional minutes of intensive workout, including bench-presses, dead-lifts, squats, prone rows, and more. Another study done by the Journal of Medical Sciences concluded that more than 49% of bodybuilders relied on supplements for improving their athletic performance.

Most weightlifters, both male, and female, use supplements that contain creatine and caffeine. While women additionally prefer minerals such as calcium and iron, men prefer vitamin B12 and vitamin A. The supplements also change as per their training phase. For instance, if people are in the bulking phase where they need to build more muscles, they prefer to use protein powders. However, if people are in the cutting or weight-loss phase, they prefer amino acids and fat burners. In the last 20 years, several studies on creatine, its uses, and effects show that the human body produces and stores this compound in the muscles for added energy. During a workout, creatine allows people to push themselves to exercise more and lift heavy weights without feeling exhausted. Supplements consisting of creatine replenish the existing levels used up by the muscles during an exercise routine.

Caffeine is another ingredient often preferred in supplements for its fat-burning properties. Research has shown that caffeine has a cognitive effect, leading to more energy, prolonged and more intensive exercise routines, and calorie burn. Studies on the impact of caffeine on muscular strength can be dated as far back as 1907. Today it is among the most widely used ergogenic aids by bodybuilders and athletes worldwide.