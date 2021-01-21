 

Influence+United welcomes Gushcloud

The leading Influencer Marketing company in Southeast Asia joins global alliance

Singapore, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influence+United charter member, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), is welcoming Southeast Asia’s premier influencer marketing company, Gushcloud, to the global alliance.

Founded in 2011, Gushcloud International is a global digital talent, media and entertainment group, headquartered in Singapore with offices in 11 countries. The company currently holds onto a network of more than 25,000 influencers, content creators, digital talents and celebrities, with a total reach of 22 billion followers across the globe.

“As the Influencer Marketing industry is set to grow dramatically in the coming years across Southeast Asia, we realized how vital it was to identify a partner with localized expertise,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the digital demand and increased internet connectivity driven by the younger generation, it’s important that brands not only are present in Southeast Asia, but are also mindful of the cultural nuances the area has. We’re excited to add Gushcloud to the Influence+United alliance and grow our digital footprint.”

“At Gushcloud, we are committed to assist our talent and brand clients in expanding their global reach to more audiences. Hence, we decided to partner up with Influence+United alongside their network of other influencer companies. With this partnership, we hope to be able to provide more marketing and brand solutions for our existing portfolio of clients,” said Althea Lim, Group CEO of Gushcloud International.

“We are excited to be part of Influence+United as their Asia Pacific partner covering Southeast Asia, North Asia, Australia and China. This allows for members in the network to provide more value to their clients and for them to finally be able to reach out effectively to this part of the world via influencer marketing," said Jamie Paraso, Country Director of Gushcloud Philippines, coordinating for the region of Asia Pacific.

The Influence+United alliance seeks to take the stress of globalization and streamline the entire executional journey -- from proposal to results -- for the world’s foremost companies. The alliance will serve as the easiest way to execute a unified influencer marketing campaign with trusted leaders who are localized in presence, but global in scope.

