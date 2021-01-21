MDxHealth Launches Capital Increase and Provides Preliminary 2020 Financial Results

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 21 January 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces the launch of a capital increase with the offering of new ordinary shares by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering (the "Capital Increase").

Preliminary 2020 Financial Results

MDxHealth ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with second consecutive sequential increase in billable volume for both its ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx tests, at 3% and 6% respectively. Total billable volume for ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3,704 and 3,472, respectively.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were USD 4.1 million. Revenues for the full year of 2020 were USD 18.5 million compared to USD 11.8 million for 2019 or pro-forma revenues of USD 21.9 million for 2019. While the impact of the global pandemic cannot be understated, the Company is encouraged by, and confident in, the continued adoption and utilization of its proprietary menu of SelectMDx and Confirm MDX tests, reflected in a decline of only 16% versus prior year pro forma revenues, compared to industry prostate cancer screening decline of 48%. The Company ended the year with a cash balance of USD 16 million.

Michael McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, commented "We are very confident that our preliminary results, while clearly impacted by the pandemic, reflect strength in operating discipline and fundamental execution. In addition, we believe this financing represents confirmation of these fundamentals by the highest quality investment in the molecular diagnostics space, as well as continued belief in and commitment from our reference shareholders MVM, Valiance and Biovest."

Main Characteristics of the Capital Increase

The net proceeds of the Capital Increase will be used to drive further commercial focus and execution, to advance the Company’s corporate strategy and for general corporate purposes.

The Capital Increase will be an offering of new ordinary shares by means of a private placement targeted primarily to a large group of currently unidentified Belgian and foreign institutional, qualified, professional and/or other investors (including, subject to applicable securities law, rules and regulations, natural persons) in and outside of Belgium, subject each time to applicable private placement exemptions, with the intention to increase the share capital with an amount up to EUR 20 million, with the possibility to upsize the Capital Increase.

The Capital Increase shall be structured as an accelerated bookbuilding, and the bookbuilding procedure will commence immediately. KBC Securities is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and together with Oppenheimer & Co. as Joint Bookrunners for the Capital Increase.

Biovest, Valiance and MVM (all as defined below) (the "Pre-Committing Shareholders"), each an important shareholder of the Company, are supportive of the Capital Increase and committed to submit orders in the offering for up to EUR 14.5 million in total. The subscription commitment of each Pre-Committing Shareholder is subject to the condition that the Company guarantees that at least a number of new shares be allocated to the Pre-Committing Shareholder so that such Pre-Committing Shareholder's existing shareholding percentage remains the same upon completion of the Capital Increase (but not exceeding, in any event the amount that will be subscribed for by the relevant Pre-Committing Shareholder) (the "Guaranteed Allocation"). Without prejudice to the Guaranteed Allocation, the Capital Increase is open to institutional, qualified, professional and/or other investors, as aforementioned, and any final allocation to investors, as the case may be, will be made based on customary objective and pre-identified criteria. Other than the aforementioned Guaranteed Allocation to the Pre-Committing Shareholders, no guarantee will be or has been given as to the final allocation to any other investors or shareholders.

The Pre-Committing Shareholders also agreed that if the Company is able to offer and allocate an aggregate number of new shares that is greater than 20% of the currently outstanding shares of the Company already admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels, the Company and the Joint Bookrunners will have the ability to allocate to the Pre-Committing Shareholders new shares that shall not be immediately admitted to listing and trading upon their issuance. In such case, the Company undertakes to apply to Euronext Brussels for the admission to trading and listing of those unlisted new shares, as soon as practicable after their issuance.

In the context of the Capital Increase, MDxHealth has agreed to a market customary 180-days standstill period on future share issuances, waivable by the Joint Bookrunners and subject to customary exceptions.

The issue price per new share and the number of new shares effectively placed will be announced after completion of the Capital Increase in a subsequent press release.

Trading in the Company's shares on Euronext Brussels will be suspended during the bookbuilding period. If the Capital Increase is not completed before opening of trading on 22 January 2021, trading in MDxHealth shares on Euronext Brussels may be suspended and resume following the publication of the results of the Capital Increase.

Corporate Developments

Regine Slagmulder BV, permanently represented by Dr. Regine Slagmulder, has been appointed by the board of directors as chair of the audit committee on 1 January 2021. Regine Slagmulder BV, permanently represented by Dr. Regine Slagmulder, was nominated as an independent non-executive director at the Company's annual general shareholders' meeting held on 28 May 2020. Hilde Windels BV, permanently represented by Ms. Hilde Windels, former chair of the audit committee, will remain on the board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

2021 Reporting Calendar

3 March 2021: Publication of FY 2020 results

21 April 2021: Q1-2021 business update

27 May 2021: Annual general shareholders' meeting

26 August 2021: Publication of H1-2021 results

21 October 2021: Q3-2021 business update

Additional information regarding related party transactions

The following information is provided pursuant to Article 7:97, §4/1 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

As mentioned above, the Pre-Committing Shareholders, being Biovest NV ("Biovest"), Valiance Asset Management Limited (as investment manager and advisor on behalf of TopMDx Limited and Valiance Life Sciences Growth Investments SICAV-SIF respectively) (collectively, "Valiance") and MVM V LP and MVM GP (No.5) LP (collectively, "MVM"), each an important shareholder of the Company, are supportive of the Capital Increase and committed to submit orders in the offering for up to maximum EUR 14.5 million, subject to the aforementioned Guaranteed Allocation of new shares to the Pre-Committing Shareholders. The Pre-Committing Shareholders also agreed to be allocated shares that are not immediately admitted to listing, as aforementioned.

The aforementioned Pre-Committing Shareholders have representatives on the board of directors of the Company. In addition, MVM holds more than 20% of the shares in the Company. Each of the aforementioned Pre-Committing Shareholders can therefore be considered as a "related party" in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS). In view hereof, the board of directors of the Company applied, as far as needed and applicable, the procedure of Article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code in connection with the pre-commitments by the Pre-Committing Shareholders, which include a Guaranteed Allocation. The respective representatives of Biovest, Valiance and MVM on the Company's board of directors (being respectively, Gengest BV (represented by Rudi Mariën), Valiance Advisors LLP (represented by Jan Pensaert) and Dr. Eric Bednarski) did not participate in the deliberation and voting by the board of directors in relation to the Capital Increase.

Within the context of the aforementioned proceedings, prior to the launch of the Capital Increase, a committee of three independent directors of the Company (the "Committee") issued an advice to the board of directors in which the Committee assessed the participation of the Pre-Committing Shareholders in the Capital Increase as aforementioned.

In its advice to the board of directors, the Committee concluded the following: "The Committee believes that the envisaged transaction, including the respective commitments of Biovest, Valiance and MVM to submit a subscription order for new shares in the transaction, and, to the extent that the Company is able to offer and allocate more than 18,138,288 new shares, to subscribe for registered unlisted new shares, and the guaranteed allocation to Biovest, Valiance and MVM of a portion of the shares that will be subscribed for by them pro rata to their current shareholding (as relevant, taking into account the amount that will be subscribed for by them), are in the interest of the Company and of its shareholders, and are not manifestly abusive. Notably, the commitments from the aforementioned shareholders allow the Company to ensure that the transaction can proceed already for a substantial amount (provided that the board of directors or placement committee agrees to complete the transaction for such amount after the accelerated bookbuilding procedure. Furthermore, the commitments provide evidence of the support for the Company's business and strategy from its current important shareholders. The commitments are therefore an important means that can be used in the solicitation of interest with other potential investors. At the same time, the commitments allow the Company to improve the likelihood of success of the transaction. While the envisaged capital raising may entail a dilution for the shareholders and holders of subscription rights (share options) of the Company, a successful capital raising would be in the interest of the Company as, amongst other things, it would allow the Company to have access to equity financing in a fast and efficient manner to fund its activities and its ongoing working capital requirements. The guaranteed allocation allows the aforementioned shareholders to limit the dilution of their shareholding in the Company (and, in any event, the amount that will be subscribed for by them). But this guarantee is only limited to the current pro rata participation of these shareholders in the Company. In any event, the Committee notes that, subject to the launch of the transaction, the offering will be open to institutional, qualified, professional and/or other investors as permitted under the applicable private placement exemptions, as mentioned in the aforementioned report, and any final allocation to investors in excess of the guaranteed allocation to the aforementioned shareholders will be made on the basis of customary objective and pre-identified criteria. In view hereof, the Committee issues a favourable and unqualified opinion to the board of directors of the Company. "

The Company's board of directors did not deviate from the Committee's favourable and unqualified conclusion. The Company's statutory auditor's assessment of the Committee's opinion and the minutes of the Company's meeting of the board of directors relating to the Capital Increase, is as follows: "On the basis of our evaluation, we have not identified any significant inconsistencies in the financial and accounting information contained in the minutes of the board of directors and the opinion of the committee from the information available to us within the framework of our assignment."

A copy of the reports that were prepared by the Company's board of directors and statutory auditor in accordance with Article 7:198 juncto Articles 7:179, 7:191 and 7:193 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code will be available on the Company's website upon completion of the Capital Increase.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

