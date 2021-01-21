 

Intrado Digital Media Reimagines Webcasting with Lobby Experience

A fully branded pre and post-webcast destination to keep audiences engaged and informed

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the addition of Lobby Experience to its Digital Media solutions portfolio. Lobby Experience is a new solution that enables marketers to create fully branded, pre- and post-webcast “virtual lobbies” to increase attendee engagement. Within the Lobby, a range of interactive widgets can be added to offer related content, source speaker questions, and allow attendees to connect with each other prior to the event.

“Lobby Experience is a game-changer; a webcast is no longer just a presentation. Instead, it is a rich, unique, and interactive experience. This technology strengthens our customers’ ability to build strong connections and engage with their audience in the right place at the right time,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “Thousands of companies rely on Intrado Digital Media’s webcasting platform to connect and engage with global audiences. As companies continue to embrace digital transformation, we remain committed to developing innovative technologies empowering our customers to deliver exceptional virtual experiences.”

Lobby Experience enables marketers to turn one-time webcasts into unique, value-driven experiences. Marketers can customize the Lobby to include informative content and engagement opportunities before and after live sessions.

  • Pre-Webcast Lobby - Upon registration, registrants land in the pre-webcast Lobby that includes a range of interactive tools to capture and gauge interest. Attendees can download related content, submit questions to “ask the experts,” view relevant social posts, and engage with others through the interactive widgets. Additional widgets can be added to the Lobby, including a countdown clock to the live session, handouts, chat, Q&A, polling and surveys, and videos.
  • Post-Webcast Lobby - Following the webcast, attendees are placed into a post-webcast Lobby where they can view additional content related to the event or sessions attended. Attendees can explore and register for upcoming events, download related content, and review sessions on-demand. Both the pre- and post-webcast lobbies will remain accessible during the on-demand viewing timeframe of the webcast.

Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning webcasting platform provides companies with a simple and cost-effective solution to deliver exceptional events to a global audience. Equipped with powerful interactive tools and features, the platform not only enhances the webcast experience but also provides robust data analytics that allows customers to measure the success of their programs.

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

To see Lobby Experience in action, join the upcoming webcast demo: news.contentinstitute.com/Intrado2_11_21

To learn more about Lobby Experience, visit: www.intrado.com/lobby-experience

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit: www.intrado.com/digital-media

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578




