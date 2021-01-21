 

CI Financial Announces Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast which can also be reached through the Upcoming Events section of the Investor Relations page on www.cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-866-248-8441 or 647-792-1241 (Passcode: 6228002).

A replay of the call will be available for one year following the presentation (Passcode: 6228002). The webcast will be archived in the Financials section of www.cifinancial.com.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$231 billion (US$182 billion) in client assets as at December 31, 2020. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC and Surevest LLC.

CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “plan” and “project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial Announces Earnings Conference Call and Webcast CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year on Thursday, February 11, 2021. CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
CI Financial Announces Early Redemption of Debentures Due July 2023
19.01.21
CI Global Asset Management launches new ETF US$ Hedged Series of CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund
15.01.21
CI Financial Announces Redemption Price for Debentures Due November 2021
13.01.21
CI Global Asset Management Files Preliminary Prospectus to Re-Open CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund
13.01.21
CI Financial Announces Pricing of US$260 Million Re-Opening of 3.200% Notes Due 2030
12.01.21
CI Financial’s Total Assets Grow 27% in 2020 to Record $231.5 Billion
04.01.21
CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Four RIA Firms, Capping a Year of Rapid Growth in U.S. Wealth Management