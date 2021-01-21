 

Stearns Lending Selects CoreLogic to Accelerate Borrower Income Calculation and Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Stearns Lending, LLC, a leading independent mortgage bank, has successfully integrated CoreLogic’s income calculation and analysis solution. Stearns adopted the innovative solution to specifically help their teams of underwriters and loan officers automate, streamline and standardize existing mortgage origination workflows at scale -- ultimately accelerating their processes, improving the customer experience and reducing their cost per loan.

“The direct integration of CoreLogic’s digital mortgage solution into our LOS will create efficiencies for our underwriters and will support a consistent calculation of more complex incomes that will lower our overall risk with investors,” said Allyson Knudsen, Chief Risk Officer, Stearns. “At Stearns, our mission is to help our loan officers, underwriters and borrowers be successful. Our focus on improving the income calculation and analysis workflow had that objective in mind. We are happy to be working closely with CoreLogic to make this an integral part of our loan origination process, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring their success, as we incorporate the most innovative tools at our disposal.”

CoreLogic’s income calculation and analysis solution features two customized view settings—one for loan officers and another for underwriters—providing different levels of detail to make it easier to guide the borrower through the process of qualifying income and perfecting documents. Loan officers are able to access reliable income calculations sooner in the process, reducing costly applicant fallout at later stages. As for underwriters, it automates and standardizes the income analysis process, delivering faster and more consistent income calculations across underwriting teams.

In addition, it automatically tracks all income exceptions and comments with its comprehensive audit trail, producing an investor-ready summary document that details all borrower income sources, calculations and underwriter rationales for each loan file.

“CoreLogic is grateful to work with forward-thinking companies like Stearns,” said Jay Kingsley, executive for Credit Solutions at CoreLogic. “We believe that the automation, digitization and GSE acceptance of our digital mortgage solutions is critical to helping our clients reduce their origination time, touch and costs–while delivering the peace of mind that comes with rep and warrant relief.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Stearns Lending, LLC

Stearns Lending is the preeminent independent mortgage company with a unique strategy of investing in, building, and supporting great mortgage businesses. For 30 years, the Stearns platform has provided services in Wholesale, Retail, Joint Venture, and Private Label sectors throughout the United States, where licenses are held. In January 2021, Stearns Holdings, LLC announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Guaranteed Rate, one of America’s largest retail mortgage lenders. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Stearns Lending is an equal housing lender and is licensed to conduct business in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, Stearns Lending is an approved HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) lender; a Single-Family Issuer for Ginnie Mae (Government National Mortgage Association); an approved Seller/Servicer for Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association); and an approved Seller/Servicer for Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation). Stearns Lending is also approved as a VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) lender, a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) lender and is an approved lending institution with FHA (Federal Housing Administration). Stearns Lending, LLC, is located at 401 E. Corporate Drive, Suite 150, Lewisville, TX 75057. Company NMLS# 1854.

CoreLogic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stearns Lending Selects CoreLogic to Accelerate Borrower Income Calculation and Analysis CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Stearns Lending, LLC, a leading independent mortgage bank, has successfully integrated CoreLogic’s income calculation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Leveling Off: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Rise but Pace Moderating in October, CoreLogic Reports
07.01.21
CoreLogic Partners with Freddie Mac to Help Automate Income Calculation and Analysis for Self-Employed Borrowers
05.01.21
Quickening the Pace Despite Economic Rough Patches: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to 8.2% in November, CoreLogic Reports