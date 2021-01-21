EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company with about 10,000 incident-free flights, today announced membership in the Air Mobility Urban - Large Experimental Demonstration (“AMU-LED”) project, one of the largest European demonstrations of Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”). The AMU-LED project was initiated by the European Union, and the consortium executing the project includes 17 prominent companies and institutions globally, including EHang and industry giants such as Airbus and Boeing. Throughout 2022, EHang will perform trial operations of the EH216, its flagship two-seat passenger-grade AAV, in three countries: Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

The AMU-LED is an H2020 project of the European Union framed in the SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research) Joint Undertaking, with the ultimate goal of showcasing one of the largest demonstrations of mobility services with air vehicles and the safe integration of different types of drone operations, otherwise known as U-space, in urban environments to realize increasingly sustainable, smart cities by 2022. Planned for two years with more than 100 flight hours, the AMU-LED will kick off in January 2021 showcasing various use cases for passenger transport in air taxis, cargo transport, delivery of goods and medical equipment, inspection of infrastructures, police surveillance, and emergency services support.

Through the AMU-LED program, EHang will increase its interaction with European regulatory bodies including EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) and EUROCONTROL. This cooperative effort should pave the way for the formulation of relevant UAM policies and standards and contribute to the implementation of UAM in Europe.

Participation in the AMU-LED project will enable EHang to demonstrate the benefits of its leading AAV products and technology platform solutions. EHang products enable smart city management, shorten the travel time of both people and goods, and reduce air pollution and traffic accidents. EHang believes the AMU-LED is a great opportunity to demonstrate the promise of autonomous air taxis and further inspire the global UAM community to develop new product innovations and enabling legal frameworks.