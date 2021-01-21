 

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Appointment of Its New Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces the appointment of S. Mark Nicholls to serve as the Company’s chief financial officer, effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Nicholls served as a tax and accounting consultant to several businesses, including U.S. Concrete, Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer of ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products; Flour Corporation, a multinational, publicly traded engineering and construction firm; and Neora, LLC, a private, multilevel marketing (MLM), multinational distributor of age-fighting skincare and nutritional supplements. Prior to that, Mr. Nicholls held several financial management positions, including chief financial officer of Mannatech Incorporated, a publicly traded, multilevel marketing (MLM), multinational distributor of nutritional supplements and skin care, anti-aging and weight management products. Prior to joining Mannatech Incorporated, Mr. Nicholls had extensive taxation experience, including with the international public accounting firms PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (formerly Deloitte & Touche, LLP), and BDO Seidman. Mr. Nicholls is a certified public accountant and earned a graduate degree in taxation and an undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Texas.

“We are pleased to have Mark join our executive team and look forward to the strong financial management, MLM and international experience that Mark brings to the Company, especially as we expand into international markets,” stated John “JT” Thatch, president/CEO of SHRG.

“I am honored to join the talented team at SHRG and excited to participate in the international expansion of the company,” Nicholls stated.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct-selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneur, LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGinc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

