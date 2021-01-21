 

DGAP-Adhoc Gateway Real Estate AG: Appointment of Stefan Witjes as new Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Frankfurt am Main, January 21, 2021. At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) has appointed Stefan Witjes as further member of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

As Chief Operational Officer (COO) Stefan Witjes will be responsible for the business processes of the real estate business.

Stefan Witjes has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, particularly in the fields of real estate development, asset and fund management. Following five years at the auditing company Deloitte & Touche with support focus on main construction industry, he has been responsible for the realization of a multitude of commercial and residential real estate developments all over Germany since 1999.



