 

Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 16:45  |  46   |   |   

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, a U.S. based entertainment, content and distribution company, today announced the signing of an Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger subject to certain conditions, creating exciting acceleration and growth in live-streaming content, video-sharing, distribution and production within its own ecosystem.

ZASH, led by media disruptor and financier Ted Farnsworth, Musical.ly TikTok and Triller innovator, User Generated Content (UGC) expert Jaeson Ma, and social monetization expert Vincent Butta, brings together three of the most successful and disruptive leaders in the entertainment industry today. At the forefront of today’s digital wave, the Company aims to invest, acquire and merge the best-in-class media, entertainment and content-focused technology companies globally – from East to West – aiming to build a “Virtual Hollywood”, the future of media. ZASH provides its content partners and producers with state-of-the art analytics and distribution technology to ensure that consumer eyes are on their content at the right time in the right place.

“The Company’s proprietary Influencer Platform had led to over 2 billion video views within a 30-day period. With a current follower network of over 350+ million, we are poised to revolutionize the next generation of video distribution,” said Brian McFadden, Chief Strategy Officer.

“ZASH was formed to not only drastically reimagine today’s global entertainment marketplace, but to combine first-class talent and resources and technology, allowing acceleration and growth in this dramatically changing environment,” said Co-Founder Ted Farnsworth, former Chairman of MoviePass and Chairman and Founder of MoviePass Films.

ZASH Co-founder innovator and expert in monetization strategies for video platforms, mobile technologies and apps, Vince Butta, said, “The landscape for distribution, content consumption and user integration of video content is ready to be reimagined on a global scale. We utilize data, meta data and the ioT [Internet of Things] to meet the ever-changing engagement and content demands of content developers, consumers and creators. We provide the consumer with very high-quality products and superior delivery. The unique monetization model for our global ecosystem of platforms really differentiates ZASH and it’s why I am so enthusiastic to be part of its leadership team.”

Seite 1 von 3
Vinco Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, a U.S. based entertainment, content and distribution company, today announced the signing of an Agreement to Complete a Plan of Merger subject to certain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update