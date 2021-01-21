Misonix to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 4

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review the results. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.



To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 866-248-8441 (domestic) or 323-289-6576 (international) conference ID 2793331. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Misonix’s website at www.misonix.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.misonix.com.