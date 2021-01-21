 

SwarmConnect to Launch Virtual Investor Conferences in Collaboration with Corporate Roadshow

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces joint venture with Corporate Roadshow to utilize video conferencing solutions for the public and private equity markets.

SwarmConnect announces collaboration agreement with Corporate Roadshow, Inc. to deploy a suite of video conferencing solutions for both the public and private equity markets.

Investor Conferences

Corporate Roadshow will host several sector-specific virtual investor conferences annually for such areas as biotech, cannabis, and clean technology. 

Presenting companies will be able to leverage our video conferencing technology to conduct pre-registered investor presentations, webinars, and to discuss investment opportunities to potential new investors.

For companies interested in learning more about our upcoming virtual investor conferences contact us at - frank@corporateroadshow.com

Corporate Roadshow management has over 30 years’ experience in the capital and financial markets and will lead the team project of building video conferencing services for public and private companies.

Video Conferencing Services

- Company Presentations (Earnings calls)
- Investor Webinars (PowerPoint)
- Annual Shareholder Meetings
- Virtual Investor Conferences
- New Product Launches and Demos
- Reg A and 506(c) Presentations

Vertical Sales Opportunities

Through this venture, both parties can develop a vertical sales strategy for add-on services, such as mobile development, tailoring sales, product development, and marketing efforts to a specific industry, or sub-industries.

About Corporate Roadshow

Corporate Roadshow is an internet-based marketing company that produces and hosts virtual investor conferences and corporate videos. Our website serves as a distribution center for companies seeking to showcase their products and market their goods and services to the investment community and the general public at large. www.corporateroadshow.com

https://twitter.com/corproadshow

https://www.facebook.com/corporateroadshow

Download company brochure:
https://corporateroadshow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/CRSbrochure-2 ...  

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm   Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com

Corporate Roadshow
631-327-0084
frank@corporateroadshow.com


