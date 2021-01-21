 

Managers’ transactions

January 21, 2021
Announcement no. 1

Managers’ transactions

BioPorto has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them. BioPorto has been notified that the transaction is carried out for the purpose of settling tax liabilities arising out of returns on BioPorto shares held as pension scheme assets.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Thomas Magnussen
2. Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer  
a) Name BioPorto A/S
b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
4. Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type

of instrument



Identification code 		Shares

 


ISIN code DKDK0011048619
b) Nature of the transaction Share sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 6.14, Volume: 40,000
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Aggregated price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-18
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For further information, please contact:

Ole Larsen, CFO
Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Attachment




