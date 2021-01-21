NOIDA, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the healthcare analytics market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The healthcare analytics market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the healthcare analytics market. The healthcare analytics market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the healthcare analytics market at the global and regional levels. The Global Healthcare Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 118.2 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Transformation in healthcare sectors owing to the proliferating digitalization and use of advanced technologies such as Ai, IoT, and ML coupled with the use of smart healthcare equipment and services is resulting out in a release of a huge amount of structured and unstructured data. The data needs to be in a presentable manner to analyze and drive better decision making. Therefore, the demand for healthcare analytics is witnessing an uptick. Moreover, the growing need for predictive and preventive analytics owing to the surging use of smart healthcare products is contributing to the growth of healthcare analytics. As per a survey by the Society of Actuaries (SOA), around 60% of the healthcare executives use predictive analytics in 2019 which was 47% in 2018. Also, around 20% of providers and payers said that they are in the planning phase to begin using predictive analytics in 2020.

Furthermore, owing to the benefits of healthcare analytics such as improved operational efficiency, the right cure for the disease, proactive maintenance of equipment, etc., is leading to the greater adoption of healthcare analytics solutions. In a study, it was revealed that only 1 in 5 healthcare organizations use analytics for population health. and around 10% of respondents said that they use analytics for the clinical areas.