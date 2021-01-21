 

Nexstar Media Group and Feeding America Announce Partnership Valued at $2 Million to Combat Hunger and Food Insecurity Across the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 17:00  |  47   |   |   

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), the country’s largest local television broadcaster, and Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, today announced a comprehensive multi-year partnership to fight hunger and food insecurity across the United States. Under terms of the agreement, Nexstar has committed to donating $2 million in television air-time and financial support to the organization over the next three years.

For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs throughout the country. As food insecurity rates reach their highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need, feeding 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The Feeding America network of food banks provides over 4.6 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 9 people across the nation facing issues of hunger and food insecurity.

Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that helps protect people from going hungry.

“Giving back to the communities in which we do business is central to Nexstar’s mission, and we are extremely proud to enter into this partnership with Feeding America to address the vitally important issues of hunger and food insecurity in the United States,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These problems have been made much worse by the pandemic, with millions of families suddenly unsure of whether they will have enough to eat on a daily basis. Over the next three years, Nexstar and the Nexstar Charitable Foundation have committed to donating $2 million dollars in air time and financial support to help Feeding America fight hunger and food insecurity, and we look forward to using our powerful national and local digital and broadcast platforms to raise awareness about these issues and to drive volunteer efforts in the communities we serve.”

Disclaimer

