 

Terra Nova Resources Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. (CSE: TENO) (the “Company” or “Terra Nova”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Bristol Capital Ltd. (“Bristol”) to provide investor relations services to the Company. Services to be provided by Bristol will include assisting the Company in the preparation of investor materials and news releases, as well as introducing the Company to Bristol’s network of professional investors. Bristol’s engagement will extend for a period of 12 months commencing on February 1, 2021 and renewing automatically for successive 12 month terms unless earlier terminated by the parties. Bristol will be paid a fee that will range from $7,000 to $14,000 per month depending on the level of services provided. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to Bristol options to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Company following closing of its proposed acquisitions of WellteQ Limited (“WellteQ”) and CBDS Health Inc. (“CBDS”), exercisable at $0.30 per share or such greater price as may be required under the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, expiring 36 months after issuance and vesting quarterly.

As previously announced, the Company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire all of the outstanding shares of WellteQ and CBDS. The proposed acquisition of WellteQ and CBDS (the “Proposed Transaction”) will constitute a “fundamental change” under the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pursuant to the rules and policies of the CSE, it is expected that trading in the Company’s common shares will be halted and will remain halted until the completion of the Proposed Transaction or the provisions of the Company’s agreements to acquire WellteQ and CBDS Agreement are terminated. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed or at all.

About WellteQ

WellteQ is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions within Asia Pacific, and has developed and grown the business on the technology and data-driven smarts to communicate personalised wellness content to a user in order to engage healthier behaviour. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model WellteQ has two main sectors of customers where they have secured large multinational brands as customers for their SaaS revenue. WellteQ white labels its technology for the consumer insurance policyholders for one of Australia’s largest private health insurers and for corporate insurance customers of Bupa (Australia). Direct services are offered to large employer customers including Toll Logistics, Willis Towers Watson APAC and are about to launch to global employees of South East Asia’s largest bank, DBS Bank. WellteQ are also co-developing a mental health product for the customers of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies projected to launch in Q1-2021.

