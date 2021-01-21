 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands RF/Microwave Offering with Signal Microwave

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a new global distribution agreement with Signal Microwave, a leader in microwave connectors and test boards for applications up to 110GHz. The agreement aligns with both companies’ commitment to providing the highest reliability and quality products for various applications, including RF and microwave communications, wired and wireless transmission, test equipment, and radar.

Signal Microwave is moving beyond the technology developed by traditional microwave connector manufacturers to create innovative new connector and PC board products for both microwave and high-speed digital applications. All products are fabricated and assembled in the USA and France using military-grade materials and processes.

“Signal Microwave’s exceptional technology is ideal for our customers working in mmwave applications and testing of 5G, very high speed digital, and similar applications, said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Their 3-year warranty attests to the excellent product quality, which is critical for these requirements.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“Working with Richardson Electronics truly compliments our mission to provide leading technologies to our valued customers, now with Richardson Electronics exceptional worldwide support,” says Bill Rosas, President of Signal Microwave. “We believe our future together to be beneficial for each customer we reach.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Signal Microwave

Signal Microwave is a manufacturing and consulting company located in Tempe, Arizona. The company was founded by Engineers with decades of experience and a proven track record of designing and building RF/microwave connectors and test boards. Our primary mission is creating solutions for the Signal Integrity/High Speed Digital market. The company is moving beyond the technology developed by traditional microwave connector manufacturers to create innovative new connector and PC board products. All products are fabricated and assembled in the USA and France using military grade materials and processes.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands RF/Microwave Offering with Signal Microwave LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a new global distribution agreement with Signal Microwave, a leader in microwave connectors and test boards for applications up to 110GHz. …

