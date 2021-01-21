Graco Launches Highest-Powered Electrostatic Airless Disinfectant Sprayer

Graco has responded to increased disinfecting protocols by incorporating its industry-leading airless and electrostatic technologies into a revolutionary new solution that provides front line workers with a faster way to disinfect spaces and complex surfaces.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) , a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is proud to introduce the new SaniSpray HP TM 20 Cordless Electrostatic Airless ProPack System that includes the most powerful airless and electrostatic spraying capabilities for the ultimate flexibility and portability to quickly handle every disinfecting job.

“Businesses are challenged to meet stricter, more frequent cleaning protocols using their existing labor force and budgets. The SaniSpray HP 20 electrostatic sprayer is a game changer because it is the fastest tool to apply chemicals with superior wrapping power for complete coverage,” said Dan Johnson, Global Total Markets Manager at Graco.

The SaniSpray HP 20 Cordless Electrostatic Airless ProPack is the only portable disinfecting system with three powerful technologies in one system. First, it uses the industry’s highest-powered airless spray, delivering up to 1000 psi of spraying power for ten times more productivity versus competitive systems to provide consistent coverage from edge to edge on a wide variety of surfaces.

Second, the system also includes the industry’s highest-powered electrostatic technology, driven by its patent-pending pump design and multiple grounding options which work together to deliver superior wrapping coverage on jobs involving more complex surfaces.

Finally, the added ProPack backpack holds over nine times the capacity of fluid for a comfortable, ergonomic and portable high-production system able to spray longer and finish large disinfecting jobs faster. This unique system also provides additional material application flexibility by allowing operators to quickly switch between the large ProPack backpack and the smaller FlexLiner Cup.

All SaniSpray HP sprayers are uniquely built with high-grade materials compatible with List-N disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. With variable pressure settings and a variety of spray tips, cleaning professionals can achieve ideal particle atomization and consistent dwell times on every surface to improve their efficiencies on each disinfecting job.

To learn more about SaniSpray HP sprayers, visit www.graco.com/SaniSprayHP.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

