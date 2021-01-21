 

United Power Electrifies Their Customer Experience with Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 17:35  |  68   |   |   

Bright Pattern replaces top cloud contact vendor with significantly better ease of use, agent experience, agent productivity, omnichannel reporting, omnichannel quality management, and reliability

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, announced today that it was deployed by United Power. United Power is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 97,000 homes and businesses along Colorado's northern front range. United Power is committed to providing great customer service and seamless experiences, all while delivering essential services to its members. Bright Pattern was selected for seamless omnichannel conversations and reporting, omnichannel quality management, advanced routing, and callback functionality.

Bright Pattern Logo

United Power's previous system lacked the reporting capabilities and features needed to power their customer experience. Agents had issues accessing all of the features, and had to move between different browsers when conducting multiple chats. Agent experience and ease-of-use were major issues holding them back from providing a seamless customer experience. The platform also lacked the flexibility that they needed and experienced frequent outages. To quote Francis Ashu, the Director of Member Services at United Power, "When moving from premise to cloud software, we quickly learned that not all cloud providers are the same. The agent experience on our existing platform was horrible even though they sold it as 'easy-to-use'. We had 6 or 7 training sessions with their team and never figured out what was going on with errors in reporting. With Bright Pattern, the reporting didn't even require training. It was effortless from day one."

United Power decided that Bright Pattern was the partner for them after looking at several competing cloud providers. Four important features of Bright Pattern's solution for United Power were no-wait-in-line callback, skills-based routing, comprehensive omnichannel reporting, and reliability. Other key Bright Pattern features United Power wanted included the ability to conduct surveys on different channels, a comprehensive and easy-to-access knowledge base, case and contact management, and flexible business rules to automatically notify supervisors.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Power Electrifies Their Customer Experience with Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software Bright Pattern replaces top cloud contact vendor with significantly better ease of use, agent experience, agent productivity, omnichannel reporting, omnichannel quality management, and reliability SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Jan. 21, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
Valmet to supply a boiler plant for district heat production to Seinäjoen Energia in Seinäjoki, ...
GNSS Simulators Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments