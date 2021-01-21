United Power Electrifies Their Customer Experience with Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , announced today that it was deployed by United Power. United Power is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 97,000 homes and businesses along Colorado's northern front range. United Power is committed to providing great customer service and seamless experiences, all while delivering essential services to its members. Bright Pattern was selected for seamless omnichannel conversations and reporting, omnichannel quality management, advanced routing, and callback functionality.

United Power's previous system lacked the reporting capabilities and features needed to power their customer experience. Agents had issues accessing all of the features, and had to move between different browsers when conducting multiple chats. Agent experience and ease-of-use were major issues holding them back from providing a seamless customer experience. The platform also lacked the flexibility that they needed and experienced frequent outages. To quote Francis Ashu, the Director of Member Services at United Power, "When moving from premise to cloud software, we quickly learned that not all cloud providers are the same. The agent experience on our existing platform was horrible even though they sold it as 'easy-to-use'. We had 6 or 7 training sessions with their team and never figured out what was going on with errors in reporting. With Bright Pattern, the reporting didn't even require training. It was effortless from day one."

United Power decided that Bright Pattern was the partner for them after looking at several competing cloud providers. Four important features of Bright Pattern's solution for United Power were no-wait-in-line callback, skills-based routing, comprehensive omnichannel reporting, and reliability. Other key Bright Pattern features United Power wanted included the ability to conduct surveys on different channels, a comprehensive and easy-to-access knowledge base, case and contact management, and flexible business rules to automatically notify supervisors.