 

DGAP-Adhoc Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 17:35  |  99   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment

21-Jan-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 21 January 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Airbus Group SE!
Long
Basispreis 77,18€
Hebel 7,20
Ask 1,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 104,33€
Hebel 6,82
Ask 1,61
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment

- Production rates will remain lower for longer

- Single-aisle rates gradually increasing

- No change to widebody production

Airbus SE (Stock exchange symbol: AIR) is updating its production rate planning for its A320 Family aircraft in response to the market environment.

The new average production rates for the A320 Family will now lead to a gradual increase in production from the current rate of 40 per month to 43 in Q3 and 45 in Q4 2021. This latest production plan represents a slower ramp up than the previously anticipated 47 aircraft per month from July.

The A220 monthly production rate will increase from four to five aircraft per month from the end of Q1 2021 as previously foreseen.

Widebody production is expected to remain stable at current levels, with monthly production rates of around five and two for the A350 and A330, respectively. This decision postpones a potential rate increase for the A350 to a later stage.

Airbus continues to monitor the market closely. With these revised rates, Airbus preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves. Airbus expects the commercial aircraft market to return to pre-COVID levels by 2023 to 2025.

 

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Seite 1 von 3
Airbus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Airbusgroup Thread eines Überfliegers (ehemals EADS)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment 21-Jan-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
Mega Rebound-Chance mit +558% Gewinn-Potential bei CAG International AG
DGAP-Adhoc: HolidayCheck Group AG: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer ...
DGAP-DD: zooplus AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG plant, die NCD-Erstattungsentscheidung anzufechten und stellt ihren Bluttest der ...
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate notes market speculation pertaining to potential acquisition of stake in CA Immo
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG beschließt Durchführung einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung - Hauptaktionär ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:03 Uhr
Airbus fährt Flugzeugproduktion langsamer hoch als gedacht
20.01.21
Aus Lufthansa-Plattform 'Ocean' wird 'Eurowings Discover'
20.01.21
ROUNDUP: Neue Galileo-Generation ohne Bremer Konzern OHB
20.01.21
Flugzeugbau erwartet nach der Krise wieder gute Aussichten
20.01.21
Analyse: TUI | Was tun nach der Kapitalerhöhung?
20.01.21
Rückschlag für OHB - Kein Zuschlag für neue Galileo-Satelliten
19.01.21
Kreise: Triebwerksbauer MTU hat Interesse an Rolls-Royce-Tochter ITP Aero
19.01.21
Medien: OHB geht bei Auftrag für Galileo-Satelliten leer aus
15.01.21
LYNX: Airbus: Flugbranche im Aufwind – kann die Fortführung der Rallye gelingen?
13.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 13.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
3.599
Airbusgroup Thread eines Überfliegers (ehemals EADS)
12.11.20
2
Deutschland bestellt 38 Eurofighter von Airbus
10.11.20
2
JEFFERIES belässt Airbus auf 'Buy'
12.08.20
2
NORDLB stuft Airbus auf 'Verkaufen'
21.07.20
2
Airbus testet Lufttaxi ab August auf Testgelände in Manching