 

Genetic Technologies Announces $6.56 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 17:30  |  52   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) (the “Company”), a leader in the development of genetic risk assessment tests, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale in a registered direct offering of 1,250,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing six hundred (600) of the Company’s ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $5.25 per ADS. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $6.56 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.   The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support the introduction and distribution of its new products in the United States and Europe, for general product research and development and reimbursement studies for polygenic risk tests, for implementation of its consumer initiated testing platforms and preparation for its Covid-19 Severity Risk Test, introduction of germline genetic testing division as well as for working capital and potential acquisitions.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-237152) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 13, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on March 23, 2020. The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Genetic Technologies Provides Update on its COVID-19 Disease Severity Risk Test and Expansion into Germline Testing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
1
Genetic Technologies - Risk Assesment - (50 Mio MK) - hohe Gewinnchance
04.01.21
4
Genetic Technologies Announces Closing of $5.1 Million Registered Direct Offering