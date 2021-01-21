Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with Grupo Industrial CL to Explore Feasibility into Green Hydrogen for Synthetic Fuel

The companies submitted a project to the Fondo Europeo de Recuperación: Hidrógeno Renovable in Spain, aiming to produce 35,000 tons of synthetic fuels using 100,000 tons of captured CO 2 and 14,000 tons of Green Hydrogen created using Fusion Fuel’s technology.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Grupo Industrial CL and EREE Desarrollos Empresariales SL regarding a partnership to develop a feasibility study to produce hydrogen using renewable energy resulting in zero carbon emissions (“Green Hydrogen”) and for the purpose of creating synthetic fuels from captured carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

If the study to be conducted under the MoU is successful and the project is approved, the companies expect to start development in 2022 and go live in 2023 and expect the project will have a lifespan of 25 years. The project and the various elements of its design are still in progress; however, it is expected to require an investment of approximately €270 million. We believe the project will lead to the reduction of thousands of tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

Fusion Fuel has developed a disruptive micro-electrolyzer solution, which, in conjunction with proven concentrated photovoltaic solar technology, will produce emissions-free Green Hydrogen at prices competitive with brown hydrogen. Fusion Fuel believes Spain is an ideal market for its technology due to the region’s high average annual solar resource, which will enable it to produce highly competitive Green Hydrogen.

Synthetic fuels, also called e-Fuels, are created by combining green hydrogen with CO 2 that has been captured from industrial sites to create synthetic “green” methanol that can be converted to different synthetic fuels. Synthetic fuels are an important part of carbon reductions even with the general long-term trend to move to battery electric vehicles (BEV) or fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), as there will continue to be an extremely large fleet of legacy engines in the coming decades that require a cost efficient and more environmentally friendly fuel.