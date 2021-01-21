CORRECTING and REPLACING Half-year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement
Cancels and replaces the press release published on January 11, 2021 at 5:45 pm CET: A material error was made in the press release presenting the half-year review of Mercialys’ liquidity agreement at December 31, 2020 published on January 11, 2021: 404,427 shares and not 404,247 shares were recorded in the liquidity account at December 31, 2020.
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:
- 404,427 shares
- Euro 1,854,919.91
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At June 30, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 480,722 shares
- Euro 1,288,675.93
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 are presented below:
|
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in euros
|
Purchases
|
4,701
|
2,552,280
|
15,153,528.70
|
Sales
|
4,870
|
2,628,575
|
15,719,882.80
