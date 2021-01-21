Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F97
MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-F97 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about January 28, 2021. The K-F97 Certificates are backed by
floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.
K-F97 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.
K-F97 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Discount
Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AL
|$134.181
|9.39
|22
|1 mo LIBOR + 22
|100.000
|AS
|$866.185
|9.54
|25
|30-day SOFR avg + 25
|100.000
|XL
|Non-Offered
|XS
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
- Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC
The K-F97 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F97 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF97 Mortgage Trust (KF97 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF97 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F97 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
