 

Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F97

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-F97 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about January 28, 2021. The K-F97 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.

K-F97 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F97 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted Average
Life (Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AL $134.181 9.39 22 1 mo LIBOR + 22 100.000
AS $866.185 9.54 25 30-day SOFR avg + 25 100.000
XL Non-Offered
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.
  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC

Related Links

The K-F97 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F97 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF97 Mortgage Trust (KF97 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF97 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F97 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

