 

PRESS RELEASE Nacon announces the acquisition of Big Ant Studios, one of australia’s leading video game development studios

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 17:45  |  49   |   |   

                                                                                Press Release

Lesquin, 21 January 2021, 18.00 hrs

Nacon announces the acquisition of

Big Ant Studios

one of australia’s leading video game development studios


A major external growth transaction in line with Nacon’s development strategy in the video game industry

This exclusive acquisition agreement will enable Nacon to acquire several key Intellectual Property assets and benefit from Big Ant’s remarkable know-how. It will also help Nacon to complete its editorial positioning in sports simulations and to extend its commercial development outside Europe, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

The integration of Big Ant into the Nacon group will enable the studio to increase its investment capacity to develop a broader and more ambitious games catalog. Ross Symons founder and CEO of the studio, will continue to run Big Ant with a high degree of autonomy so that they can concentrate on the creative side of their productions, while benefiting from the sales, editorial and marketing support of the Nacon teams.

Big Ant, a key Australian studio in major sports such as rugby, tennis and cricket.

Founded in 2001 by video game industry veteran, Ross Symons, Big Ant is one of Australia's largest and oldest independent video game developers. The studio has developed games for legendary franchises such as Spyro the Dragon but is best known for its high quality sports franchises such as the Australian Football League (AFL), Rugby League, tennis and cricket.

Through this strategic acquisition, Nacon intends to become the world's leading player for rugby, tennis and cricket video games. Cricket for instance is considered the second most popular sport in the world with 120 million players and 1.5 billion fans in total.  Big Ant is the world reference for video games in this discipline, previously obtaining a Metacritic score of 83 for its Don Bradman Cricket series.

Big Ant is targetting an operating profit of 6.0 M€ for the 2021-22 financial year. 

Terms and conditions of the transaction

The acquisition of 100% of the share capital and voting rights of Big Ant will have an overall maximum price of 35M€ on the basis of :

  •  a net price of 15 M€ (net of cash and debt) in cash upon signature ;
  •  an earn-out payable for 50% in cash and for 50% through the creation of new Nacon shares, based on performance until March 31, 2024.

Final completion of the transaction is expected to take place in February 2021, subject to usual conditions precedent.

Seite 1 von 2
NACON SASU Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE Nacon announces the acquisition of Big Ant Studios, one of australia’s leading video game development studios                                                                                 Press Release Lesquin, 21 January 2021, 18.00 hrs Nacon announces the acquisition of Big Ant Studios one of australia’s leading video game development studios A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
PRESS RELEASE: NACON AND CREĀ -TURE STUDIOS TEAM UP FOR THE PUBLISHING AND DISTRIBUTION OF SESSION.
05.01.21
PRESS RELEASE: NACON APPRISES PARTNERS THAT THE SINKING CITY RETURNS TO STORES