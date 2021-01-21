 

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the SHiFT office building

Paris, Amsterdam, January 21, 2021

           Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the SHiFT office building

Further to an agreement entered into on October 12, 2020, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announces the completion of the disposal of the SHiFT office building, located in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Paris region), to a consortium of French institutional buyers (Primonial REIM, La Française and EDF Invest). The Disposal Price1  of the transaction is €620 Mn.

URW was advised by Ginisty & Associés and Lacourte Raquin Tatar, and the buyers were advised by Fairway, Allez & Associés and Kramer Levin.

1 Total Acquisition Cost (TAC) reduced by the Transaction Tax incurred by the buyer

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 87 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group






Attachment


Disclaimer

