Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the SHiFT office building

Further to an agreement entered into on October 12, 2020, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announces the completion of the disposal of the SHiFT office building, located in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Paris region), to a consortium of French institutional buyers (Primonial REIM, La Française and EDF Invest). The Disposal Price1 of the transaction is €620 Mn.

URW was advised by Ginisty & Associés and Lacourte Raquin Tatar, and the buyers were advised by Fairway, Allez & Associés and Kramer Levin.

1 Total Acquisition Cost (TAC) reduced by the Transaction Tax incurred by the buyer





