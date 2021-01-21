 

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.28 (twenty-eight cents) per common share, payable to stockholders of record on February 5, 2021. The dividend will be paid on February 19, 2021.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.



